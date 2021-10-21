FRENCHVILLE — A local man recently returned to Frenchville now a couple thousand miles closer to the Triple Crown of Hiking, an honor reserved for those who traversed the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide trails.
“It’s almost like a mythical crown that people get,” hiker Scott McKenzie said. “All other hikers look at them in high esteem because they’ve done something that very few people in the entire world have ever done.”
Recognition of the award is limited to around 500 people, according to the American Long-Distance Hiking Association-West.
McKenzie grew up hiking in the woods with his family. These hikes only lasted part of the day. McKenzie’s most recent excursion on the Continental Divide Trail lasted about four and a half months, spanning from April 30 to Sept. 17.
The trail takes hikers through five states: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. The miles vary based on the route hikers take. Fire rerouting forced McKenzie to lose a couple hundred miles. However, he estimated the distance covered was around 2,500 miles.
The trail isn’t the first lengthy hike for McKenzie, who has been happily retired for around nine years. Although he enjoyed hiking as a child, he discovered a true passion for it while in the army. “It wasn’t until when I was in the army in basic training that it really came out that I liked that,” McKenzie said.
When drill sergeants marched people to the range, McKenzie, at six foot three inches, possessing the long legs necessary to move quickly, avoided getting yelled at. “That was my peace away from the screaming drill sergeants back in the day and then I kind of always enjoyed (hiking).”
He later went to the French Commando School, which involved a lot of patrolling with miles of walking per day. His passion for hiking and love of the outdoors only grew.
He discovered the Appalachian Trail after reading a book, “A Walk in the Woods,” by Bill Bryson. It took time to gather knowledge from books, reviews and gain insight from other hikers before he was ready to hit the trail in 2015. During this time period, he was introduced to the notion of the Triple Crown of Hiking.
He would return to hike the Appalachian Trail again in 2018. The Appalachian Trail spans 14 states in the Eastern United States. The Continental Divide Trail presented different challenges for spectacular views, according to McKenzie.
“It was just totally breathtaking,” McKenzie said. “Almost every couple minutes, you came around a turn, and it just added a new view to everything.”
Unlike on the Appalachian Trail, he encountered ten grizzly bears on his recent adventure. A mother and cub neared his tent one night, coming within 40 yards, grunting and growling. “That was one of my nights I didn’t sleep very well,” McKenzie recalled.
McKenzie happened to be alone on that particular night. On other nights, he was with his “traimily,” or trail family, which naturally developed over time. McKenzie travelled about 700 miles with a hiker dubbed Stormdasher and an estimated 500 miles with Doggone. Hikers gain these monikers on their travels.
After hiking barefoot on occasion, McKenzie gained the trail name Caveman. He said, “Every time I would post on Facebook, everyone would be like, ‘You’re a caveman,’ so that moniker stuck.” Previously, in 2015, his trail name was Cookie Monster due to his intake of cookies each day.
The traimily changes over time. People may take a zero day, or a day spent in a trail town where no miles are gained. During these days, a hiker may catch up with friends or family. Although temporarily lost, a traimily member may catch up again on the trail.
“Whenever you do see another hiker that you’ve met, it’s like a reunion,” said McKenzie. “Us hikers, we’re out there, and we’re facing the elements. We’re facing everything from snow, rain, desert heat, long water carries… Each hiker faces the same tough conditions, so you rely on each other and look at each other as brothers and sisters.”
The hikes typically take five to seven months. Each time he hikes, McKenzie cuts his time as he acquires better gear or picks up new hiking skills. On his last journey, he learned a lot, particularly when it came to hiking on ice.
Upon returning from a major hike, McKenzie usually gives his body about one month of rest. Hikers lose a significant amount of weight on these long excursions. On his first hikes, McKenzie lost about 27 pounds. By the end of the month, he puts back on the lost weight. The time also allows the body to heal.
McKenzie hopes to hike the Pacific Crest Trail either in 2023 or 2024. He is currently training for a Spartan Ultra in 2022, which is a 50K with 60 obstacles. He’s previously done the Spartan Sprint, Super and Beast. All are less distance.
“This is probably my greatest challenge right now, especially for a single day,” McKenzie stated.