PHILIPSBURG — A local writer recently achieved her dream of publishing a children’s book.
Tina Bickel, who is also a teacher with about 18 years of experience, published her first book “Welcome Home, Diesel!: The Adventure Begins” this April.
“I’ve always been heavily involved with children’s books, that’s just something I’m knowledgeable about,” said Bickel. “I have said from day one of teaching that my favorite part of any day in an elementary classroom is read aloud, because I just love watching the students get so entranced in the setting and the characters.”
Getting students engaged with literature is Bickel’s priority. “It’s so exciting to see them have a passion for reading and writing,” she said.
Chester, a bulldog, started appearing on Bickel’s social media account a few years ago. Diesel came into the picture a year later. People took note of the two contrasting personalities, and Bickel decided to create the children’s book revolving around the two bulldogs.
The book centers on Chester’s view of welcoming a new family member. It is geared for second to third graders as a beginner children’s chapter book series, Bickel said. The book’s format follows that of the “Ready, Freddy!” book series by Abby Klein.
A change in employment allowed Bickel to pursue the idea. The previous 15 years, she worked as an elementary teacher at Bald Eagle Area School District. Last year, she took a position at West Branch Area School District.
The drive went down from around 30 minutes to about six, giving more time to write. She also switched roles to middle school learning support math and gifted support. The demands changed as she left teaching second grade.
Bickel found a way to connect her two worlds as a teacher and author. She showed the website designed for her writing career and let students consider their own career. “They created their own websites kind of mocking what mine was,” she said. “It was pretty cool to see that and open up some possibilities for them of future career goals.”
The self-publishing process was much more involved than Bickel originally anticipated. It took hours of formatting and editing, along with researching the self-publishing process. Her publishing name, Teacher Teen Publishing, came into existence through her stepson.
Hitting the button to submit and publish was difficult. “I was terrified to do it because I thought there’s going to be a mistake,” said Bickel. She stepped away for the night and was ready to publish the next morning, “and the outcome has been great.”
She’s enjoyed watching her book reach the hands of children and sharing the antics of her dogs. With the arrival of summer, she hopes to connect with local libraries and set up some reading sessions. Bickel also plans to continue with the series of Chester and Diesel.
“They’ve created an endless supply of stories. That’s definitely not in low demand,” Bickel said. “I’m just trying to make it exciting and fun. I don’t want it to become a job. I’m doing it at my own pace, but I’m excited to see what the future holds with it.”