WEST DECATUR — Burton Woods pulls out a binder listing 77 songs he’s done over the years.
Woods, who is 90 or 91, depending on if going by his birth certificate or word, began performing on the Philipsburg radio station, WPHB, around December 1979. Although he no longer plays an instrument due to health reasons, he carries the memories.
Woods didn’t grow up playing an instrument. His brother-in-law got involved in radio. Woods would help with setup. At one point, he picked up the mandolin, only knowing a few chords from observing his relation, and played.
“I picked it up, and I started singing a little bit,” he said. Woods became involved with playing live on the radio.
The Bible provides a source of inspiration for Woods. He once kept track of the dates when he started reading and finished the Bible — about six months. Woods wrote gospel music, including “When Jesus Came Along” and “His Name is Jesus.”
Woods had an interesting story about the latter song, written in January 1984. “I sang it on the radio program there on WPHB a couple times,” he said. “I never thought (any) more about it. I never published it.”
Two or three years after writing the song, Woods was traveling with others to Rehoboth Beach for a vacation. The party stopped at a restaurant. “We ordered a sandwich, and we’re sitting there and this guy is up there playing his guitar and singing. I wasn’t paying any attention to it,” Woods recalled.
His wife noticed the song was Woods’. The singer and Woods met, and Woods asked how he got the song. The man was a truck driver passing through Philipsburg and heard the song.
Woods received an award for meritorious service by Presbyterian Homes Foundation in 2012. He said he has more than 40 years of service. “Before they even built Windy Hill, I went to their churches and sang in the churches,” he said.
Woods enjoys composing and even has a song in response to a Jeep commercial. However, religion remains the foundation for his music, even for a song about soap operas.
“Over the years, I just love the Lord with all my heart and tried to do the best that I could,” Woods said.