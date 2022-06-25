CLEARFIELD — On July 11, the Mann family of Clearfield will celebrate its 100th family reunion.
The first family reunion was held in 1921 at the Clearfield Driving Park. The family was going to celebrate the 100th reunion last year but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Betty Lou (Welsh) Shull of Denton, Maryland.
The location of the reunion would change from year to year, Shull said. In addition to the Driving Park, it was held at the armory, the Old Town Sportsman’s Club, local granges and at local churches such as St. Timothy’s in Curwensville.
This year it is being held at Treasure Lake in DuBois because of the large number of family members expected to attend and there wasn’t anywhere in Clearfield large enough to accommodate all of them.
They don’t have a hard count yet, but they are expecting several hundred people to attend this year, Shull said.
In most years, the meal would be covered dishes brought by attendees. Because they have people flying from all over the country this year, including Oregon, Montana, Virginia and West Virginia, New York and Maryland, they decided to have it catered, Lynne Dudurich of Springfield, Virginia said.
The reunion will also feature a large amount of historical family memorabilia and pictures, and kids games, Shull said.
The Mann family first came to Clearfield when Benjamin Franklin Mann and his wife Lydia moved to Clearfield from Black Valley in Bedford County in 1904 and they had 14 children, Shull and Dudurich said.
Shull and Dudurich said their grandparents, Harry and Odessa Mann, had a business on Third Street selling office equipment like typewriters and mimeograph machines, and before the Great Depression, Shull said they had a chocolate shop in Clearfield.
Despite having such a large family that is now spread throughout the country, Shull and Dudurich said they keep the family reunion going because they are a lot of fun and they enjoy each other’s company.
“We just enjoy one another,” Shull said.
“It was a huge part of our lives growing up,” Dudurich said.
The family has also embraced technology to get together, with many members holding a Zoom video teleconferencing meeting via the internet every Sunday night, Dudurich and Shull said.