CLEARFIELD — Brian McDonald of DuBois has been named the new executive director of the Clearfield YMCA.
“I’m very excited,” McDonald said. “There is a lot of potential here. We have a great facility.”
McDonald replaces Don Herres, who retired.
McDonald was promoted from program director at the YMCA, a position he held since 2018.
McDonald is a native of Curwensville and graduated from Curwensville High School and Penn State University.
He said the YMCA is more than just a gym, it has a swimming pool, basketball and racquet ball courts, and a myriad of programs for people of all ages.
For example, a few years ago the YMCA started an aquatics arthritis class.
“It’s become a huge success,” McDonald said.
He said it has been rewarding seeing people in the class improve their health.
“It’s been super special to see,” McDonald said.
The aquatics arthritis class is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.
And they recently started having pickleball at the YMCA and it has grown significantly in popularity, McDonald said.
“People are really having a lot of fun with it,” McDonald said.
Starting in the fall, the YMCA is planning to start an after-school program for elementary students.
It is still in the planning phase but they are looking at having after-school swimming, after-school gym and possibly e-sports.
And if they can get the right counselors, possibly after-school tutoring, McDonald said.
Although there is no timeline yet, the YMCA is also looking to replace its fitness equipment.
“It’s a big undertaking but it’s needed,” McDonald said.
The YMCA is also looking to move its exercise classes from the small gymnasium to its own dedicated area on the second or third floor.
That would open up that gym for basketball, youth sports and for use by the after-school program. Again, there is no timeline for this to occur.
“But I can say that I am and I think the board is very motivated to accomplish all of these projects,” McDonald said.
McDonald said the YMCA will likely conduct fundraising campaigns to fund these projects.
The YMCA is also planning to keep all of its special events such as the Winter Festival at Parker Dam and the annual Christmas Parade in December, the Naddeo Memorial Golf Tournament on July 28 and the Clearfield County Fair Fun Run.
The YMCA is also looking to enhance its special events and perhaps add a few more.
He said summertime at the YMCA is his favorite season because there is so much going on and the building is filled with children and adults alike.
“It’s really cool to know that people come here in their free time to do things they enjoy doing,” McDonald said “That’s something that’s really special.”