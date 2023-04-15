It doesn’t seem like it could be a year since my first “McFarland Gathering” in Coburn, PA, but last weekend, it was. Despite grey, wet, chilly weather I know that this weekend will offer everyone a memory, more like a tattoo – of uncommon fellowship, great food and casting incredible works of art in bamboo, graphite and fiberglass fly rods. Combine that with cocktails and cigars on the porch, and it will stand out as a highlight for every single member. And the drive against today’s murky backdrop, the landscape still boasts memorable scenery – farms and budding trees donning the crests of the corduroy ridges that form the edges of Penns Valley highway, already in color motion for the arrival of spring.
I was initially invited to the Coburn Gathering by Bob Hallowell, and have since gotten to spend time with Mike McFarland at his custom rod shop in Bellwood, PA (McFarland Rod Company) and on the streams of Clinton County, and I’ve enjoyed it very much. For Mike and the group, it’s the 16th Gathering in Coburn, and I totally understand why...
When I arrive at the Feathered Hook (Top-notch fly shop, guide service, lodge and bed and breakfast) on Main Street, I drive past the lodge and I see a full lot, so I’m late. As I walk in, most of the 16 or so are here and engaged in hearty conversations. After receiving warm greetings, handshakes, hugs and pats on the back, Bob points out the “table” that’s the weekend lab for a cocktail, glass of wine, or whatever suits one’s fancy. The island table in the kitchen is laid out with cheeses, sausages and snacks for all coming in from east and west. I suspect this is going to be a Gathering of great promise –and maybe better than last year...
This “Coburn Gathering” is a sacred ritual. Mike McFarland started this event as a venue where “glass” (fiberglass) fly rod enthusiasts could meet, cast, fish and enjoy each other’s company back in 2007. This year the youngest member of the Gathering is McFarland’s son, Sean, age 14, and there are regulars who range from their 30s into their 80s, from diverse backgrounds – consulting, teaching, IT, healthcare, marketing and other professions as diverse as the fly rods we cast.
The little Hamlet of Coburn is proof of God, and Penns Creek flows just across the street from the Feathered Hook. It’s therapeutic to sit on the deck and smell the clean spring air and hear the sounds of the stream, the songbirds, and experience truly rare tranquility. From morning till night, members of the Gathering flock to the grassy area alongside the Feathered Hook, to Main Street, and Penns Creek to cast each other’s rods and talk about tapers, materials and techniques in rod building.
Dinners for the weekend are world class! Ray Schon (aka Rayschon), unassuming State Farm Insurance agency owner from Pittsburgh, is a grill master. Friday night’s feast is grilled and barbecued chicken with assorted vegetables, potatoes and shrimp. Saturday it’s Delmonico steaks with all the trimmings. These are truly some of the best meals I’ve had in my three years in PA. Thanks, Rayschon!
After dinner, it’s time to get out casting these amazing pieces of art, and the Gathering continues into the night...
We survive the night’s late conversations, casting and cocktails, and in the morning Jonas Price (owner and chef of the Feathered Hook), makes each a king’s breakfast for the Gathering. He’s a transplant from Bellevue, near Seattle, WA and he’s a Central PA icon. The breakfast is hearty and personally made to order for every member. Jonas came here and bought the Feathered Hook 25 years ago, at 27 years old. He got lucky, and so did we. His breakfast and wit alone are classic and worth the stay.
I get to cast a beautiful 3-weight bamboo rod crafted by Bob. It’s a beauty with a soft rhythm and will be a dream for tossing flies for brook trout fishing here in Central PA during May and June. It’s gorgeous. I cast Mike’s fiberglass fly rod, and Tom’s EF Payne bamboo fly rod, built probably 60 or more years ago – superb craftsmanship and extremely collectible. EF Payne Fly Rod Company built rods from 1898 until 1968 and this one is gorgeous! And Munsey brings some rods from North Carolina and his attention to detail and the casting motion of his rods are amazing. I bought a 4 weight from Munsey at last year’s Gathering.
At McFarland’s 2023 Coburn Gathering I leave with the Hallowell 3 weight, which, like every single rod I casted at the Gathering, is art. The reel seat is a polished spalted curly mango. It’s blond and brown with some reddish tones and matches the guides which are threaded with honey colored thread. The ferrule which connects the rod sections isn’t made of metal like conventional rods, but of fiberglass patches fashioned into a connector (tube) and epoxied into ferrules with a beautiful maple color. The glass ferrules offer more even weight distribution during fly casting and provide a smooth and rhythmic feel. This will be a great tool fishing small streams for brook trout this spring and summer.
I’m especially grateful that before I left Mike mentions to me to make sure April 5th and 6th are clear on my calendar for next year. Hell yes. Is there another answer?