Brayden (left) and John Park look at the names on the dog tags making up the 28-foot VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial, located in front of First Methodist Church. The flag, made up of more than 7,000 dog tags of veterans who gave their life in service to their country, will be on display until July 1. Visitors from as far away as Maine and Arizona have paid their respects at the memorial during the opening days of the Laurel Festival.