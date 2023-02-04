TOBY TWP. – The area’s newest restaurant, The Milkhouse Grille on Route 68 near Rimersburg, took a couple of years to plan before its soft opening this week; but the new venture traces its origin to 1964 when the George Dairy Farm was established.
The farm was established when dairy herds from Tom and Jean George were merged with herds from Tom’s cousin, Harold and Lucille George. Tom bought out his cousin in 1973.
With plans in 1964 to process and pasteurize milk and sell to the public on their own instead of shipping it someplace, the Georges didn’t have to deliver the milk to homes because people were more than willing to pick it up themselves.
When Tom and Jean George passed away, the farm went to their daughter, Sharon George Borovick.
“There was a barn that was 220 feet long and held over 100 hundred cows,” said Gerry Borovick, Sharon’s husband. “It was in bad shape and we got rid of it.”
The building in front of the barn is a glazed tile building without a crack and in good shape and could be used for something else.
“We got down to the question of what?” Sharon and Gerry said of the building’s possibilities.
Some of the things considered included an antique shop, a simple sandwich shop and a little restaurant.
“We decided just to go with a full-blown restaurant,” Gerry said. “We’re getting up there in age, and we wanted to have something that would have some resale value.”
The renovated space for the new restaurant once served as a store where people could come to fill up jugs with fresh milk that was piped in from the large dairy barn located behind the building used for processing for pasteurization and homogenization.
“People would bring in their jugs to fill, and families would take turns and one would come and get all the milk for them,” they said. “Somebody else would come the next time. They started out with glass bottles and then had to add some plastic.”
Sharon and Gerry pointed to a glass container for milk that is now considered an antique, similar to milk containers manufactured at one time by the glass plant in Clarion, known as the milk bottle capital of the world.
The George farm operated from 1965 to the late-1980s, when they accepted an offer from the government to purchase their cows because of a milk surplus. The demand for milk dropped after other beverages gained in popularity.
“The government declared a surplus of milk, and to ease the market, they offered to buy the herds through a bidding process,” said Sharon. “My parents were in their 50s and knew they didn’t want to do it forever. The government had to brand the herd, and you couldn’t sell the milk to the public, but you had to ship it.
“I think they sold it to some cheese plant, and then they weren’t allowed to process milk, so they were very fortunate to get a government buyout.”
The new restaurant’s hours for now are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The owners hope to be open for breakfast on the weekends in the future and expand hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“The restaurant is going to start slow with soup, sandwiches and desserts to get the staff trained,” said Gerry. “Ron Himes is our cook and we’ll have six to eight employees. As we develop the restaurant, we will offer stuffed chicken breast, chicken marsala, stuffed pork chops and steaks. We’ll be a step up from a sandwich shop.”
Gerry said he wants the new restaurant to be a destination and a landmark. To help make it that, they had the 80-foot tall silo next to the building painted white with black cow prints.