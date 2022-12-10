KERSEY — The Montessori Preschool at St. Boniface School in Kersey, also known as the “Children’s House,” was started three years ago when the school was officially closed by the diocese of Erie. Father Ross, pastor of the parish at that time, approached Janet Delaquila about establishing a Montessori Preschool. He had long been a believer in the concepts set forth by Maria Montessori, an Italian educator in the late 1890s and early 1900s. Although Delaquila had 36 years of experience in teaching young children, she had never taught in a Montessori classroom.
Since she was newly unemployed when the school was closed, she accepted the challenge as “a new adventure,” and set out to learn as much as she could about setting up a Montessori classroom, where hands-on, self-directed learning in a multi-age setting was the focus.
“I knew about preschool, but I didn’t know about Montessori. So, we bought books, and we looked things up online. Father Ross ordered some of the toys, many of which are from the Melissa and Doug line, and every year since we started, I’ve built more and more onto the Montessori collection of toys, and we also make some of our own toys following the goals established in the philosophy of Montessori.”
Delaquila commented that the childrens’ day begins with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. They also pray before meals, and at Christmas they are learning about Mary and Joseph and baby Jesus, in a simple way. The curriculum advocates “a balanced day of work, play, and rest that supports the needs of every student. We value grace and peace in every subject area. Maria Montessori and our Catholic heritage guides both our curriculum and our mission.”
As in a traditional preschool classroom, there are circle time activities, art classes, music, and gym. The Montessori, hands-on time amounts to two to three hours, split between morning and afternoon. That could involve learning the alphabet by tracing tactile, sandpaper letters, or ordering things from shortest to longest rods and matching them to the correct numeral. Sometimes food prep is included, and children are taught to cut their apples or other food with appropriate utensils. Delaquila added, “So, there are a lot of things on a smaller scale that you’d find in a regular kitchen.”
The students ask questions as needed and choose the materials they want to use to practice the skill that was introduced. By giving the child the opportunity to learn from his/her own individual experiences and mistakes, they can develop the skills needed to become confident, independent learners.
Children as young as 2 years old come three days a week, and potty training with Pull-Ups instead of diapers is part of the curriculum. The youngest students are included in most of the activities throughout the day, but there is a separate room for them for naps or cuddles in a rocking chair as needed. There are also some flannel boards, a kitchen set, and other toys in the 2-year-old room, as Marie Montessori believed that “Play is work.”
Students from Elk County Catholic Middle School come to the preschool once a week as part of their chosen elective. They are paired up with a little one for a planned activity, and both ages seem to enjoy their time together.
“An important part of what we teach is to put the materials from the current activity away before any other materials are selected, and even the youngest are able to do this. So many of the things we teach are designed to keep some order in a very busy, classroom,” commented Delaquila. There are colorful, child-size footprints painted in two lines for the children to stand on to simplify lining up for an activity or when leaving the room.
Currently there are 30 children ages 2 through 5 who come three days per week, and 21 children ages 3 through 5 who come two days a week. In addition to Delaquila, there are two teacher aides, Krista Horn, and Amy Ginther.
For more information, visit www.boniface.school.org