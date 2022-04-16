CLEARFIELD –Additional details recently emerged regarding the proposed affiliation of Clearfield EMS and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
President of the Clearfield EMS Board of Directors Tom Glace said under the proposed affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare, Clearfield EMS would continue to service the community as it does now and continue to be based in Clearfield.
“Clearfield EMS will still be the ambulance service for Clearfield and the surrounding areas, we will just be affiliated with Penn Highlands,” Glace said.
He said Clearfield EMS would retain the “Clearfield EMS” name but under the affiliation it also might include the Penn Highlands Healthcare name as well. However, this has not yet been decided.
Under the affiliation, Penn Highlands would use Clearfield EMS to transport patients to facilities within its network instead of using an outside ambulance service, which would increase the volume of service Clearfield EMS provides.
For example, if a patient has to be transported between Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Healthcare would use Clearfield EMS to transport the patient instead of using an outside ambulance service, Glace said.
The affiliation would help the ambulance company purchase medications, insurance, attract employees and so forth, Glace said.
Glace said a lot of the legal details of the affiliation and regulatory approvals still have to be completed, so there is no set date for the proposed affiliation to occur.