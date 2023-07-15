PHILIPSBURG — Jennifer Winters and her husband, Butch Winters, have the Moshannon Valley Quilters stand all set up for this year’s Philipsburg Heritage Days celebration.
Stationed in between a T-shirt vendor and a food truck, the hope is that the intricate quilt work and friendly faces will draw people in for a good cause.
Jennifer has been quilting and sewing her whole life and just in the last two years, through the Moshannon Valley Quilters, has she been able to put her craft toward a good cause.
“I’ve known how to sew for ages now, but just in the past two years have I been able to make quilts for a cause like this,” Jennifer said. “Of course we sell quilts and sewn goods for general use, but we also dedicate quilts to veterans through an organization called Quilts of Honor.”
The goal of Quilts of Honor is to honor veterans across the United States who have been “touched by war,” in some way or another.
Through submission, if a veteran is recommended for a quilt, and approved, the quilts will be made to honor them and their service, and an event is then set up for the presentation of the quilts.
The presentation can be planned with the veterans knowledge of the quilt, however, most families who are choosing to dedicate a quilt often leave the presentation a surprise for the veteran at hand.
“Just this past month we presented a quilt to four veterans at a surprise ceremony — it’s wonderful to see their joy when they receive them,” Jennifer continued. “I love what we do and we’re glad to be doing our best to let these veterans know that their past service is deeply appreciated.”
Although the proceeds and donations raised by the stand at Heritage Days doesn’t go to Quilts of Valor, it goes to the Moshannon Valley Quilters and their pursuit of a new home.
After starting their group in a church, the quilters have now moved to a small office on Front Street in Philipsburg, but the space has been overcrowded with an influx of sewing machines.
“We’re right up on Front Street now, and it’s nice, but the area isn’t nearly big enough to accomplish what we want to accomplish,” said Butch Winters. “We’re looking at a bit of a larger place to meet up — a place where we can put all of our equipment and meet up without feeling so cramped.”
The Moshannon Valley Quilters are a growing group and in order to continue to provide the services that they have been to veterans and quilting-lovers in the area, a larger space is necessary.
“We’ve been so grateful for what we have, but we’d love to grow and continue to provide these quilts to more and more people,” Jennifer Winters said. “We want veterans to know that their service is greatly appreciated and we want people who love quilting in the area to be able to do so in a space with other’s who also love it.”