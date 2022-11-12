CLEARFIELD — Twenty-two Clearfield County football players were recognized for the part they played in the battle against cancer during the 32nd annual Mr. Gridiron banquet held Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, Clearfield.
Conner McCracken of Clearfield Area Jr./.Sr High School was named the 2022 Mr. Gridiron. He raised $1,623.98, the highest amount of the 22 candidates participating.
First runner-up in the contest was Carson Dombroski of DuBois Area High School and second runner-up was Daniel McGarry of Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School.
Other participating players are Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, Eric Myers, Isaac Samsel, and Zachary Billotte; Curwensville Area High School, Josh Bloom and Damian Brady; DuBois Area High School, Ben Hickman and Garrett Frantz; Glendale High School, Lucas Tarnow and Mason Peterson; Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School, Levi Knuth, Hunter Knepp, and Connor Williams; Philipsburg-Osceola High School, Ben Gustkey, Devyn Suhoney and Dawson Snyder; and West Branch High School, Kyle Kolesar, John Stavola, Gabe McCamley, and Landen Pase.
Collectively, all 22 players raised more than $11,300 for the American Cancer Society.
Senior Community Manager of the American Cancer Society Susan Babik welcomed Mr. Gridiron candidates, family members and coaches to the event. She reported for more than 100 years the American Cancer Society has led the way to transform cancer from deadly to preventable.
“Our vision is a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer. Our purpose is to achieve it. Every action moves us one step closer,” she said.
Babik thanked Mr. Gridiron candidates and their families who teamed up together in the fight against cancer. “At a grass roots level, you have contributed more than $11,000 to the fight. Because of events such as this, we are getting closer to finding a cure. You truly have made a difference,” she added.
ACS Voices of Hope Volunteer Marguerite Santorine was the keynote speaker. She shared how her family became a team — much like a football team, when her daughter Elizabeth was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 2. She shared stories of coordinating the X’s and O’s on the white board while her family navigated hospitalizations and treatments –much like a football team does to prepare for a big game.
“We became a team, and Elizabeth was our center.” Just like in football, not all battles are won. Santorine shared that her daughter passed away in January 2000, shortly after her third birthday.
Santorine expressed her gratitude for the candidates for their efforts in fighting back against cancer. “For what you are doing, we can’t thank you enough,” Santorine said. “What you are doing is making a difference.”