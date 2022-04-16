SYLVA, N.C. – A New Bethlehem area native proved he has mettle after going head-to-head with three other bladesmiths in a televised blacksmithing competition, earning him the title of “Forged in Fire Champion.”
Matthew Shirey, a Mayport native, competed in and won a recently-aired episode of the History Channel series “Forged in Fire,” a competition-based show that pits four bladesmiths against one another as they attempt to recreate historically accurate weaponry for a $10,000 grand prize.
“It was really a great experience,” Shirey said of his time on the show. “The other smiths, the judges and production crew were all kind folks, and I really enjoyed seeing how a show like that is put together.”
A 1996 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, Shirey attended Clarion University where he studied anthropology/sociology. Growing up, Shirey said he was fascinated with American frontier culture, and when he was in high school, he got into experimental archaeology, which focuses on the use of tools, clothing and techniques from a particular time in history.
“I always loved working with my hands and playing with fire, so when I discovered blacksmithing, I knew I had to get into it,” Shirey said, explaining that he took a weekend blacksmithing workshop at the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cook Forest and purchased his first forge in 2000.
After moving around the country, Shirey said that, in 2005, he settled in Sylva, N.C. — where he currently resides with his wife, Terri, and two sons, Liam and Asa. There he opened his own blacksmithing business, Shira Forge, where he has worked full-time for the last five years.
“The forging is where the magic happens,” he said, noting that he specializes in knives, axes and carbon steel cookware. In the past, he has also forged railings, gates, firescreens and fire tools. “I love taking a piece of steel and heating it to a degree that it becomes malleable, and I can shape and sculpt it into something beautiful and functional.”
Shirey said that he applied to be on “Forged in Fire” three times over the past six or seven years, the last of which was right before everything shut down due to the pandemic. He received a call last year to be on the show, but was forced to put things on hold once again when he tested positive for COVID-19 two days before he was set to begin filming.
“They called me back a couple of months later, and I was finally able to compete,” he said. Shirey’s episode aired on the History Channel on Wednesday, March 30.
According to Shirey, the competition consists of three rounds with the elimination of a contestant at the end of each round. In the first round, the four smiths are tasked with forging and heat treating a blade out of the provided material in the time allotted.
“In my case, we had to salvage steel from a wrecked car,” he said, adding that he utilized a piece of the anti-sway bar from the front end of the vehicle to forge his blade. “It was a really good high carbon steel to make a blade.”
Advancement to the next round depended on the look and performance of the blade which was tested by a panel of judges.
The second round, which was also timed, Shirey explained, required the contestants to make a handle and guard for the blade they created in the previous round. Following another series of tests, the two remaining smiths then moved on to the third round of competition. In this final phase, Shirey and his competitor were sent back to their home forges where they had four days to create a pair of curved katars, push dagger weapons originating from ancient India.
“The first two rounds of competition were the hardest,” Shirey said, pointing out that the pressure of the time limit mixed with the watchful eyes of the judges and crew made the early competition “nerve-wracking.” Despite some small bumps along the way, however, he said everything with the competition went relatively smooth. “My time at my home shop making the katars was a lot of fun.”
After the final test, the judges complimented Shirey’s katars on their endurance and utility, and he was declared the “Forged in Fire Champion.”
Having been declared the champion, Shirey said that he plans to continue improving his skill and working toward becoming a master smith.
“Winning the show confirmed that I know what I’m doing, but still have a long way to go until I’m a master smith,” he said.