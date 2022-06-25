DuBOIS — TurnaBout Boxing, an organization based in DuBois, has started the region’s first workout class for those with Parkinson’s disease to help slow its progression.
“Knockout Parkinson’s Symptoms” is a joint effort between TurnaBout and Penn Highlands Parkinson’s Support Group. Georgette “Gette” Bardo with Penn Highlands Elk is a facilitator for the Penn Highlands Parkinson’s Support Group.
The class is held at the WPAL Fitness Center in DuBois every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The Parkinson’s Support Group is also held the second Wednesday of every month at the Parkside Community Center from 1:30 to about 2:30 or 3 p.m.
“Anyone is welcome, there’s no fee, family members, people with Parkinson’s, people who just want to know more, anyone is welcome,” Bardo said.
She said anyone with a movement disorder would benefit from the program with TurnaBout, and is hopeful the number of attendees will increase as time goes on.
“The more someone with Parkinson’s stays moving the less debilitating the disease...and they have a great time, and the variety of it helps them stay motivated,” Bardo said.
She said one of the support group participants had mentioned another boxing program when she first became involved in the group. Bardo looked into it, but the program is only available in Pittsburgh, or a similar one in Scranton. She asked the program to come to the area, but it didn’t work out, and the support group members couldn’t travel to Pittsburgh that often because of mobility issues.
“I ran across the Golden Gloves Boxing in DuBois and traced that to the gym and reached out to them about doing some research and setting up a program,” Bardo said.
Participants who have been attending since the program started about two months ago are already seeing the benefits.
Jim Parson, who travels all the way from Shippenville to attend the classes, said it’s the best part of his week.
“We spend an hour a week here exercising and it’s probably the best hour I spend all week long,” Parson said.
The program paired perfectly with a mission of TurnaBout, which was looking into such a program because of shared experience. TurnaBout founder Aviana Gillaugh has a movement impairment disorder that runs in her family.
Not only have boxing programs been found to help those with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, but anyone with a movement disorder can benefit from the training.
“It’s super, super important to me to help the community, help people with Parkinson’s, and boxing is known to slow down progression of it,” Gillaugh said.
Gillaugh found boxing at 9 years old, and her father, Gregg Gillaugh said the sport has also helped with Aviana’s essential tremor, which comes from the movement disorder in their family.
“In doing the boxing program with Parkinson’s I’ve seen big improvements with all the people that have been coming,” Gillaugh said. “It makes me super happy and grateful that I can do all this and knowing I’m helping people.”
Her goal is to get at least 10 people to attend the program regularly.
Participant Jayne Dixon said people attend because the class “keeps us alive.” She said every week they do something different for the class, always keeping it fun for them. Most recently, the coaches used bubbles to give them something unpredictable to punch at.
“Having Parkinson’s we need to exercise and exercise using both sides of our brain at the same time,” Parson said. “It helps us to function.”
All the class participants agreed the classes are kept fun, but they think it would be more fun if there were more people attending. They also agreed it’s a great opportunity to have in the region, and hope more people will join and take advantage of it.
“Anybody who has any neurological problems can use this program,” Parson said.
The class is easily modified for any level of ability and mobility as well. Parsons said the exercises can be done standing, sitting, or using an assistive device to stand.
Two other coaches who help Gillaugh with the class are Marcus Williams and Cooper Harris. Williams has prior experience working with elderly and disabled people, and can offer that knowledge to the class.
“This is really nice because… they’re exercising more freedom of it. Everything is just exercising the freedom, like they have more energy, they’re able to get out more,” Harris said.
He said the hardest part is getting people to start the program, but once they come for the first class, they get used to it and have a good time.
Both Harris and Williams said they’ve seen small improvements in the participants already, including to their attitude.
“I’m excited for when we have more people in here because that’s more energy to go around and there’s more people for them to talk to and it can become more of a social thing than just a workout thing,” Williams said.