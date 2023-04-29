CURWENSVILLE — For Bill Royer of Grampian, it has been a natural progression to the position of park manager at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
Royer, who was recently hired for the position, spent a lot of time at the lake fishing when he lost his job as a manager at the Sears department store in DuBois when the store closed in late 2018.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Royer said he suddenly had many hours to fill after the job he had devoted 26 years of his life had ended. He said he chose to spend some of those fishing at Curwensville Lake.
“I like to fish and there is great fishing here,” Royer said. He named muskies, crappies and bass as some of the species he enjoys casting his fishing lines for –all prevalent species at the lake.
“Some of the biggest crappies I’ve ever caught have come from this lake,” he said.
It was during a fishing excursion to Curwensville Lake in 2019 that he learned the authority was looking for someone to fill a vacant position on the grounds crew.
“I thought, why not?” Royer said. He said he enjoys the outdoors and the scenery at Curwensville Lake would make it a pleasure to come to work each day.
“This is a very quiet and tranquil place. It’s peaceful, there’s lots of fresh air and beautiful surroundings here,” he said, noting some of the reasons why he wanted to work at the lake.
He said he worked with the grounds crew for one year before he was promoted to the head of the lake’s maintenance crew.
In March, he advanced again to the position of park manager. He said he hopes to bring some consistency to the job where there have been turnovers in recent years.
“I enjoy the challenge and the diversity of this position. I don’t get overwhelmed. That’s something I learned as a manager at Sears. I just try to find a way each day for different personalities to get along and work together to get the jobs done,” Royer said.
He said he oversees 15 employees who work as part of the the grounds crew and the office staff. They range in age from 14 to 65.
While sometimes personnel matters can be challenging, Royer said he has great affection for his co-workers, some with whom he has worked with from the beginning. “Everyone gets along. We are like a big family here,” he explained.
Royer said he would like to encourage everyone to visit Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. He said he believes after just one day there they will find the $3 per vehicle and $5 for a vehicle pulling watercraft a great bargain.
“I think if people would come and see what the lake and the property have to offer, they will definitely be back. We have all sorts of recreation here. You can boat, fish and swim. There are trails to walk or hike on. Our campers are very friendly here. We have many repeat campers and people have told me they won’t camp anywhere else. This place is a treasure, yet I know of people who live in Clearfield County who have never been here, and I am not sure why.”
He said the 2023 season will be a busy one with a number of activities planned.
“We will be having disc jockeys and bonfires periodically throughout the summer. We will be having bingo in the campground on Saturdays and there will be many crafts and activities for kids staying in the campground to do — many of those are planned to feature components found at the lake or enhance them,” he noted.
Royer said there are a number of new amenities planned for the property during the 2023 season.
He said plans are to complete the final nine holes on the disc golf course, making it a full 18 holes.
“They are getting very close to finishing it. People are really seeming to enjoy using the course. There are people who have told me they have purchased season passes just so they can play on the course. People are here playing every day, regardless of the weather.”
Also planned to be completed this summer are two regulation-size volleyball courts. “We are not sure when they will be done. It is going to depend on the crew’s schedule to get the site prepared,” Royer said.
Already finished and waiting for reservations are some additional camping sites –some that can be booked for the entire season.
“We have gotten a number of requests for these. They have already been popular. There are only five sites left,” he said.
Royer said he wants to reinstate the park’s trail sponsorship program.
“We have many trails. We are hoping businesses, civic organizations, youth groups, churches, families and friends would consider adopting one of them,” he said.
He said sponsorship would require removing trash, brush and fallen limbs from the paths. “The maintenance crew will do any heavy work,” he said.
Those adopting a trail would also be charged with marking the path so that visitors can find their way.
Those interested in the adopt a trail program can contact the park’s office at 814-236-2320 or message the office through its Facebook page.