NEW BETHLEHEM – After much speculation about what would be coming to New Bethlehem as several properties on the north side of the 100 Block of Broad Street were purchased in recent months, borough officials Tuesday night discussed plans for a new gas station and convenience store that has been announced for the site.
Mayor Gordon Barrows told the council at its regular meeting on April 19 that the Shippenville-based University Korner gas station chain is planning to construct a “mega version” of its convenience store on properties near the bridge in New Bethlehem.
In recent months, the properties now occupied by the McCauley Service Station, Village Pizza and the former Hayes Machine Shop building have been sold.
“They’ve decided to expand,” Barrows said of University Korner’s plans to enter the New Bethlehem market.
According to the family-owned company’s website, the chain opened its first store in 2009 and currently operates nine gas stations and convenience stores, with locations in Rimersburg, Sligo, Clarion, Marienville, Kane and two locations in Knox and two in Butler.
Barrows said he hoped to speak with the owner shortly about the plans, noting that he was told the New Bethlehem location would be larger than most of the company’s other stores.
The mayor also told the council that Village Pizza, which is under new ownership, will be relocating across Broad Street to the Markel Building, in the site of the former Wanda’s Restaurant. He said the timeline for that move was unknown.
Penn Street Bridge to be one lane
In the coming days, the old stone arch bridge along Penn Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic as the borough awaits needed repairs, and an eventual replacement, of the bridge.
Borough engineer Tom Thompson of Gannett Fleming Engineering told the council that the ball was rolling to make the bridge one-lane, as efforts continue to expedite a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection for repairs to the span over Leasure Run.
He said the bridge would be cut down to one-lane for a minimum of four to five months. Once the permit is approved from DEP, Thompson said bids would be sought for the emergency repairs on the bridge.
Ultimately, funding is being sought for the replacement of the bridge, which is the main route for trucks to access the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory.
Council president Lisa Kerle said she would reach out to Smucker’s to alert them of the one-lane bridge situation.
Officials said that once signage is posted at the site, traffic will stop in both directions, with one lane of travel crossing the bridge at a time.
Thompson also said that the borough is seeking a second permit from DEP for a stream bank improvement project along Leasure Run.