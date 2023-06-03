CLEARFIELD — Ethan’s Cafe is a staple of downtown Clearfield. Loved by many, the cafe now has a new owner in chef Joshua Diehl, and he wants to put a modern twist on the Market Street mainstay.
Hailing from Clearfield himself, Diehl has traveled across the country, cooking at some prestigious venues.
From applying his craft at the Nemacolin Resort where “The Bachelor,” was filmed, to managing several restaurants in Alaska and even working at the famous Lake Crescent Lodge in Olympic National Park, it’s fair to say Diehl has garnered a plethora of professional cooking experience in his lifetime.
However, as the world was stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic, Diehl lost his way as a chef and ventured into other professions, such as construction and a cleaning business.
After the passing of his mother this past December, he found himself in Clearfield yet again, and that’s when opportunity struck for Diehl to pick back up his passion for cooking and the arts at Ethan’s Cafe.
Diehl recently purchased the cafe, and has high hopes for the project.
“This place couldn’t be more ideal,” Diehl explained. “What’s going on here is good, but I’m really excited to take this place to another level and put my own spin on it.”
Diehl has big plans, including extended hours and a revamped menu. He even sees the building as a potential venue for events, live music and other art and performance mediums.
“Alongside the initial restaurant and cafe in the first floor, this place has such an abundance of potential with the second and third floors too,” Diehl said.
He continued, “There is so much space here. It’s going to be a big project, but within the next couple of years I think we can really take this space and turn it into something special.”
The project would include the renovation of the electrical system in the building’s second and third floors, as well as the installation of an elevator to access them.
“We could hold events up there; concerts, dinners, banquets — the possibilities are seriously endless with this,” he said.
The dream is big for Diehl, and he believes he has the right support and community in Clearfield to make it happen.
“We’ve managed to retain all of the staff here from before, which is a huge plus for a takeover like this,” Diehl said. “This area is perfect, and I’m so excited to hopefully see the community turn out for this — the support has been great so far.”
As far as the menu goes at Ethan’s, the staples of the menu will stay. However, along with the later hours, there will be the inclusion of several dinner and lunch items too, with a Tex-Mex twist.
“A lot of items will be added to the menu like burritos, tacos, burgers and all the rest that you usually think of when you think Tex-Mex,” Diehl said. “We’re also going to be bringing in some really high-quality coffee beans from Wisconsin that we’re excited about too.”
Diehl’s ambitions for Ethan’s is very high, but believes that the pursuit will be worth the effort.
“The project is big but hey, you only have one life you know?” Diehl said. “When the universe is telling you to do something, you should chase that dream.”
Under Diehl’s new ownership, Ethan’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for coffee and breakfast, and then from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner.