CLEARFIELD –New state requirements for truck driver training will likely mean changes to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s truck driver training program, according to Executive Director Fred Redden.
Redden told the school’s Joint Operating Committee that Pennsylvania will soon require 80 hours of classroom training to obtain a commercial driver’s license.
“It will probably come down the line that we have to make some adjustments,” Redden said.
Currently, the CCCTC’s truck driver training course includes 160 hours of over-the-road time. Redden said they don’t want to reduce the time its students spend on the road, so the new 80-hour classroom requirement would mean its students would have to complete a total of 240 hours of training.
The new requirements start in March and the incoming class starts on March 7, Redden said.
Redden was asked if the additional classroom hours would force CCCTC to raise the program’s tuition. Redden said it depends on whether CCCTC has to hire additional staff to cover the extra hours.
Redden said CCCTC would not change tuition after a class has already started. Therefore, if the March class starts and CCCTC finds out later that they need to hire additional staff, it would not raise the tuition on students already in the program and would absorb the additional cost.
In other business, the JOC approved:
- Employment of Dawn Bressler as math instructor at a salary of $48,200 pending receipt of all required paperwork.
- Hiring Selena Scarnati as part-time practical nursing instructor at a rate of $29.91 with no benefits.
- The adult education evening class list.