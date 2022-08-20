CURWENSVILLE –It’s been a busy summer for Curwensville Public Library’s newest employee.
The library’s youth and family services Coordinator Samantha Palmer came into the position at full tilt just as the library was beginning its summer reading program. Palmer said her job responsibilities are to oversee programming for children age birth to 18 and projects for families.
“Summer reading was an overwhelming success. We had 150 kids register. Readers, age 7 and younger, logged 799 books and readers, age 8 and older, read a total of 20,880 minutes –that’s a lot of hours. Some of them were kids who had never been into the library before,” she said.
Another summer program well-liked by kids was Palmer’s “Crafternoons.” She said sessions were held weekly through the summer and some of the projects made allowed kids to express their creativity and individual taste and style. “We made jewelry, tie-dyed clothing and created wreaths. The kids really seemed to enjoy it,” she noted.
The program was so popular among the younger set, Palmer plans to offer a similar program this fall for adults. She will also have some pop-up crafting events for kids, especially during holiday breaks from schools.
Other established fall programs will be returning. Story Time and Toddler Time will be held for 12 weeks each ending just prior to the holidays. The fall session of Story Time will use an American Folk Heroes theme. “Folk heroes and folk lore will be a common thread in the sessions,” she noted.
Paws for Reading, which allows school-age children to schedule time to come into the library and read with four-legged listener, Belle, is also set.
Children can be registered for programs they are interested in through the library’s Facebook page or by visiting or calling the library.
The children’s library space has received some new items to encourage students in building academic discipline through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Palmer encourages kids to come in and try them out.
Palmer also plans to distribute some kits during the fall months with STEM or STEAM themes. “They will be take-and-make activities or they can make them at the library,” she added.
Palmer, who is a mother to elementary-age children, said she really enjoys working with children and seeing them learn and grow.
Palmer said she developed a strong fondness for the library and reading during her young years and wants to instill that same appreciation in the youth and families she serves.
“It’s important to me the library and its programs feel welcoming. I want kids to come in and feel immediately that they are accepted here. I know that this building was very important to me, I rode my bike here every day, and it’s crucial to me that I do what I can to help kids feel the same way.”
“My mom told me that even when I was too young to read I was trying to figure it out. I love to read. I’ll read pretty much anything. As a child I loved the library. It was my favorite place when I was a kid. So many people have never been to the library, I hope to get them through the door and see all the things that are available to them here. There are so many ways to read now and if something didn’t work for them in the past I’d like to encourage them to try another method. If I can get people turned on to reading that would be big for me,” Palmer said.