Poachers beware.
Operation Game Thief gives the Pennsylvania Game Commission eyes and ears across the state, even when a warden is not present.
The program, started in 2015, is intended to protect wildlife in Pennsylvania and encourage those with information about illegal activity to report it to authorities.
Currently, Operation Game Thief is being utilized in a case involving a black bear that was illegally shot in Ridgway Township, Elk County in late July.
“Pre-2015, we had a tip program that wasn’t very successful with the technology of that day,” said Chad Eyler of the Game Commission. “Starting in 2015, we took a big step forward and rebranded that program to Operation Game Thief. We modeled it after similar programs in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
“With changes in technology, we have an online submission form now (along with a hotline). As soon as a person submits a tip, it goes to a centralized dispatch center in Harrisburg which is then forwarded to an officer immediately. The information is in an officer’s hand in less than 20 minutes from the time of submission,” Eyler explained.
Operation Game Thief averages around 1,500 submissions a year, Eyler said.
“We receive great information,” Eyler said. “People are reporting all kinds of things. It’s a nice communication line with the public.”
With game wardens covering a substantial area (Eyler estimated about 350 square miles per officer), tips received through Operation Game Thief can quickly point them in the direction of possible wildlife crimes or provide the final piece to a puzzle during an investigation.
Although unable to provide specific statistics, Eyler said the program has “a high percentage of success over time.”
Regarding certain cases involving big game animals or threatened and endangered species, a judge may impose an additional $500 penalty to those convicted. “The $500 enhanced penalty goes into a special fund from which half the amount ($250) may be paid to the individual who provided the information that led to the conviction,” according to a description of the program provided by the PGC.
In other cases, gift cards may be awarded to informants through a separate fund, Eyler said.
To report information about wildlife crimes to Operation Game Thief, call 1-888-PGC-8001 or submit an online form at: http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.
Those calling are asked to provide as many details as possible, including:
- Description of what you saw and the species involved
- Date and time of occurrence
- County, township and/or address of where the event occurred
- Description of person(s): Height, weight, hair color, eye color, approximate age, tattoo or other distinguishing feature, clothing, sporting arm, etc.
Description of vehicle(s): Color, make, model, dents, decals, bumper stickers, license plate number and state, road/route, direction of travel