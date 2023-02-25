Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing. Out and About will appear weekly in the Tri-County Weekend and periodically in the Courier Express.
Winkler Art Gallery showcasing new artists
DuBOIS — The Winkler Art Gallery is hosting several new artists who have brought pottery, stained glass, pastels and jewelry to the space. The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady Street (second floor) in DuBois. The Winkler Gallery is a nonprofit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the best artists of the area. The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11-8 p.m.
DACOTA presents artist Sherry Adams
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council on the Arts is presenting artist Sherry Adams, originally from Michigan and now residing at Treasure Lake, who is exhibiting at the City of DuBois Public Library. Adams’ artwork is a mixture of acrylic paintings and collages that are bright, colorful, thought-provoking, and fun to observe, according to DACOTA. Her paintings will be on display until Monday, March 6. All are welcome.
Grace UMC hosting winter carnival
SYKESVILLE — The Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville is having its 31st annual winter carnival from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the church located at 32 E. Main St. There will be fun, games, food and prizes for all.
Country music in Luthersburg
LUTHERSBURG — There will be live country music, featuring Nothing Fancy, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg. There is a $5 admission fee. Everyone is welcome.
Mountain Fest in Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The fifth annual Mountain Fest will offer more than 100 vendors March 3-5 at the old Tannery complex in Ridgway. Event hours will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the full schedule and more information, visit the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association or www.ElkCountyWilds.com.
Craft and vendor show fundraiser
DuBOIS — A spring craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Luigi’s Villa. The fundraiser will benefit Oklahoma Elementary School’s end-of-year picnic. There will be over 40 crafters and vendors, food, a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle.
Big Run Peeper banquet
BIG RUN — The annual Peeper Banquet will be held at the Big Run Memorial building on March 19. For tickets or more information, call 814-249-1385, 814-952-8027, 814-427-2310 or 814-952-2299. Tickets are limited. The cost is $20 for adults, and those 6-12 years, $7.
‘Superhero Event’ in St. Marys
ST. MARYS — Dickinson Center’s Parents as Teachers group is hosting a “Superhero Event” on March 22 from 3-6 p.m. at the C.E.C. Building, 4 Erie Ave., St. Marys. Kids will enjoy fun activities, get a free book, snacks and more. The event is for Elk County families with children ages 5 and under. For details and to pre-register, call 814-834-2602.
Easter egg hunt in Grampian
GRAMPIAN — A Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Grampian Lions, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, for the first 300 children who attend. Each child will receive a large Easter bag to collect their goodies. There will be 50 “prize” eggs, and eight “special prize” eggs available. There will also be visits with the Easter Bunny, chips and drinks, crafts, cookies and candy-filled eggs.
Sandy Township High School Alumni social
DuBOIS — The Sandy Township High School Alumni Association will hold its final social and lunch beginning on Saturday, May 27 at Hoss’s Steak House in DuBois. A one hour social time will precede lunch at noon and then lunch will begin at 1 p.m. Each alumnus and guest will order from the menu. Because of limited space in the banquet room, reservations may be made by calling Beverly (Bundy) Caine at 814-371-3938. The deadline for reservations will be Saturday, May 20. Please leave your name and graduation class along with the names of your guests.