The second-graders from South St. Marys Street Elementary School in St. Marys had a fun and memorable day of outdoor learning on May 19. The 80 or so kids who showed up were all smiles as they cycled through different stations set up at St. Marys Area High School to learn about critters of the stream, critters of the air, and critters of the woods.
Today’s outdoor adventure is bringing big smiles to their faces, and big smiles to those of us that took part in a truly amazing event helping to connect one and all to the beautiful surroundings in northcentral Pennsylvania. The weather was definitely cooperative, hazy sunshine and mild temperatures, and the mood of the second-grade attendees was nothing but bright sunshine.
The second-graders showed up with equal measures of vinegar and curiosity to participate in the half-day event, supported by Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and members of DCNR. The kids arrived at approximately 9 a.m. on the pleasant weekday morning and were undeterred as they participated at the various stations set up and manned by volunteers, with a common goal of sharing information and awareness of nature’s friendly critters and their habitat in our own backyard.
The event is an annual occurrence and involves outdoor exploration and education at different stations that are set up at separate locations here on campus. There’s an Aquatics and Food Chain station where kids learned about various land and water inhabitants thriving here in the area. There’s also a Skins and Skulls station where volunteers share important information about the area’s other tenants who call this home – furry animals and feathered friends.
Last May and for years prior, the event was held at nearby Parker Dam. If not for the covered pavilions there it would have been pretty miserable as the day was cold and rainy. And the logistics of staying in St. Marys this year made things easier for the kids, their parents, and many of the volunteers.
And then there’s the folks from PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) who are here to assist our loyal young troopers in the building of bird boxes for Eastern bluebirds! The bird boxes are provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and are delivered to PWHU where they’re retrofitted and pre-drilled to make them more kid-friendly for assembly. They’re constructed of white pine and easy for the kids to assemble with help from our PWHU volunteers. Members at the Bird Box Stations have all sections of each bird box set up for assembly, under a pavilion next to the high school football field. PWHU member Don Schmidt and volunteers worked to retrofit and drill each bird box to make assembling and building them easier for these excited second-graders. The PWHU volunteers set up work benches and used the picnic tables for assembly.
The kids were broken into groups of about a dozen per rotation. Each group rotating through began with Elk County State Game Warden Peyton Edwards, discussing all things about Eastern bluebirds. Peyton described their habitat, their diet, how they build nests and why having these ready-made bird boxes is so important for them to thrive in the environment. After Peyton’s bluebird talk, the eager kids move to the pavilion work stations where we were waiting for them to help each to build their own bird box to take home.
These eager warriors had a wonderful day and extremely thankful for the field trip and for getting to keep their own bird boxes! It goes without saying that all who participated declared a victory on the day. Can’t wait to do it again next year…