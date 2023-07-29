CLARION – The longtime relationship between Clarion County and its tourism promotion agency will come to an end at the end of the month.
At their July 25 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley announced that the county received a termination letter from Shumaker Williams P.C., the law firm representing the Northwest Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO), stating that the relationship between PAGO and Clarion County will be terminated on July 31.
“In light of the fact that there appears to be no trust between the parties at this time, and there is significant information of other activities by your county with respect to its relationship with our client, we advise that the relationship of Northwest Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau as recognized tourist promotion agency with Clarion County shall terminate at midnight, Monday, July 31,” states the July 24 letter signed by attorney Keith A. Clark of the Camp Hill-based law firm to Clarion County solicitor Christopher Gabriel.
“We want to do what’s best for Clarion County businesses, and if they [PAGO] aren’t interested in promoting Clarion County, I don’t want them here,” Tharan said Tuesday after he and his fellow commissioners unanimously agreed to accept PAGO’s termination.
“We didn’t terminate them,” Heasley added. “They terminated us.”
Although the termination letter came as a surprise to the commissioners early Tuesday morning, Tharan said the county has had some “concerns” about PAGO’s operations. He explained that PAGO recently canceled the county’s promotion contract with a local online provider without warning, and refused to pay for a portion of Clarion County Economic Development’s “Analysis of Tourism and Promotional Opportunities” study.
“We wanted to use our money, and they said we would have to come up with a 25 percent match,” Tharan said, noting that Clarion County felt the tourism analysis should be part of PAGO’s obligation as the tourism promotion agency (TPA). “It’s an expenditure, just like TV ads and billboards are expenditures. That’s 100 percent payable out of our Hotel Tax money, but they said it wasn’t.”
According to Tharan, each participating county has its own agreement with PAGO when it comes to finances. Clarion County sends the majority of its 3 percent Hotel Tax collection to PAGO. Of the money that is sent, PAGO can use 50 percent for operating costs, while the other 50 percent is placed in an account to be used for promoting Clarion County through commissioner-approved recommendations by the county’s Hotel Tax committee.
Although the county has received financial statements from PAGO regarding its portion of the money, the commissioners said they have not received financial data on the other 50 percent of the money since 2019.
“It’s actually tax money that we’re giving to someone, and we have the right to know what it’s being spent on,” Tharan said, adding that after multiple attempts to get the information, Clarion County sent a letter to PAGO demanding the requested information by July 31.
He also said the county withheld $132,650 in Hotel Tax funding for the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 from PAGO because the requested financial information has not been received.
“By law, we have the right to see it,” Tharan said. “Instead we got a ‘Merry Christmas’ letter.”
Tharan said that Jefferson County, which was already planning a decertification from PAGO, was sent a similar letter.
“I don’t understand why they would cut out their two largest contributors,” Tharan said of PAGO’s termination with Clarion and Jefferson counties. PAGO also includes Cameron, Elk and Forest counties.
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, PAGO executive director John Straitiff said the tourism agency “has made every effort to work with the Clarion and Jefferson county commissioners.”
“The counties still have not released fourth quarter 2022 or first quarter 2023 hotel tax collections. These taxes are designated to be used for tourism marketing and are collected by lodging providers in each county from visitors staying overnight in their facilities, not from county residents,” Straitiff said. “Due to irreconcilable differences, the board decided it was in the best interest of all parties involved to end the relationships, effective July 31.”
Looking to the future, Tharan said the county has instructed its solicitor to start the process of selecting a new TPA for Clarion County.
“We’ll look at the advice from the solicitor of how it has to be done and do it according to the law,” Tharan said of the process of appointing a new TPA, noting that the county will be looking at all the options for tourism promotion.
Tharan said the county will also have to look into what happens with the remaining funds in Clarion County’s promotion account with PAGO. He said he believes the money should be returned to the county.
“That should be our money to promote Clarion County,” he said, estimating that there should be around $250,000 remaining in the account by the end of the month. “If they’re not going to use it, they should refund that money so the next TPA will have that to use.”