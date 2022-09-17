CLEARFIELD — Rev. Dr. Jimmy Hopper of the Presbyterian Church in Clearfield will be retiring as pastor on Oct. 1 after almost 39 years of ministry.
Hopper said he was raised in the church, never imagining he would become a pastor.
“Even into my senior year in college I would have laughed if someone said I would become a minister,” Hopper said.
“I guess I was on that path and I didn’t even know it,” Hopper said. “It’s just the Lord works in some ways.”
Hopper was born in San Antonio, Texas and his father was a partner in a national accounting firm. Hopper said he planned to follow his father into the business world and perhaps go to law school. Hopper attended college at Baylor University and graduated with a degree in business.
After graduation, he worked in the insurance business for a year but said he wasn’t happy.
He said he was back at his home church, First Presbyterian in San Antonio, when he realized that if he was going to call himself a Christian, it had to be for keeps.
He then saw himself as a pastor.
“I thought ‘I can do that, in fact I want to do that,’” Hopper said. “Then I thought, ‘where did that come from?’”
“Obviously it was God’s nudging.”
He entered seminary in Austin, Texas where he met his wife, Katie. The two will be married 39 years this December.
Katie is the pastor at the Philipsburg Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg.
In his retirement, Hopper said he will be doing part-time ministry and preaching in the area. Being retired will also free up his time to help care for his 94-year-old mother in Texas who has some health issues, Hopper said.
He also plans to spend more time with his adult children. His daughter JoyAnna is a professor of public policy and environmental policy at the University of Scranton and his son Kelly is a golf course superintendent for a large golf course in Key Largo, Florida.
Although he is from the South, Hopper said he and his wife plan to stay in Clearfield.
“Katie and I have come to love Pennsylvania,” Hopper said.
He said he enjoys the changing seasons, but he especially enjoys the people and their hospitality.
“You hear of southern hospitality, but I say it’s the same here just without the accent,” Hopper said.
Hopper said he also loves living in a small community where he can walk to his favorite restaurants.
Hopper said he is extremely thankful that God called him to serve in Clearfield as his last full-time job as pastor.
“I am very grateful and I am very blessed to be in Clearfield,” Hopper said.
Hopper said he enjoyed performing the traditional roles of being a pastor such as preaching, teaching and pastoral care.
“I also have found joy in helping others find their calling or discover their gifts in the church, Hopper said.
As a minister he tried to have compassionate orthodoxy and a teachable spirit.
“My basic Christian beliefs is to have a pastor’s heart with the church members and with strangers,” Hopper said. “Everybody has a story and I always try to be open and approachable to anyone.”
And although he grew up Presbyterian, Hopper said he has come to appreciate other expressions of the Christian faith and praised the people of the Clearfield Ministerium.
“It’s a wonderful group of men and women,” Hopper said. “One church’s way is not the only way.”