Penn Highlands Healthcare and Clearfield County Career and Technology Center have forged a partnership by sponsoring tuition for select CCCTC students who sign an employment agreement with the healthcare system. Pictured (from left) are CCCTC Director of Nursing Tonya Saggese, CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden, and Assistant Vice President, Physician Network for Penn Highlands Healthcare Amber Weis, PHR, SHRM-CP.