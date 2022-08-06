Penn High Building (copy)
The new Clarion Community Medical Building operated by Penn Highlands Healthcare.

CLARION – Penn Highlands Healthcare is enhancing services in Clarion County with the opening of the Clarion Community Medical Building, located on Holiday Inn Road and Route 68, in Clarion.

Leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Clarion community participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to officially open the facility.

