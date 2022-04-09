CLEARFIELD — Penn Highlands Clearfield unveiled its $6 million renovation project that included a new emergency department at an open house event held Thursday.
The emergency department was relocated from the ground floor to the first floor to allow for better access for patients, staff and family members as well as a separate ambulance entrance.
The renovations also increased work space for staff and expanded the cafeteria, according to Penn Highlands Healthcare Spokeswoman Corrine Laboon.
The emergency department now has a separate registration area that is more private, and the outpatient registration area also underwent renovations.
The new emergency department now has two triage rooms, two trauma bays, eight private exam rooms, two behavioral health rooms a OB/GYN room and an isolation room.
The revamped department will be open in a few weeks, Laboon said.