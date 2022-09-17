Although tolling is no longer on the table as a source of funding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is moving forward with bridge replacement projects on Interstate 80 in Jefferson and Clarion counties, PennDOT announced Thursday.
According to a press release, PennDOT has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3), including the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County.
As part of the initiative, the I-80 bridge projects were candidates for tolling under the P3 umbrella, with user fees expected to help fund reconstruction. Earlier this year, the Commonwealth Court ruled against PennDOT’s plan to add tolling to nine bridge projects across the state, with the General Assembly amending the P3 legislation to remove tolling as a source of funding in July.
“Without the funds that would have come from tolling the MBP3 bridges, other sources of funds will be necessary to complete the projects as the bridges are a critical part of the state’s interstate system,” PennDOT states on its webpage dedicated to the North Fork project. “This means PennDOT will have to reallocate currently programmed state funds and federal funds now available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will result in the deferral or elimination of some projects in the 12-year program.”
PennDOT says the federal environmental review process documents how each project would affect the surrounding community’s quality of life, including health, safety, cultural resources, environmental resources and more.
The North Fork project has an estimated cost of between $160-195 million while the Canoe Creek project is estimated to cost between $110-135 million, according to PennDOT. North Fork has a proposed construction start of 2024-2025 with Canoe Creek construction proposed to start between 2023-2025.
A description of the North Fork project reads, in part, “The I-80 North Fork bridges are dual structures (one eastbound and one westbound) built in 1962 and most recently rehabilitated in 2013. These bridges cross over the North Fork Redbank Creek and Water Plant Road in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Combined, these bridges are expected to carry approximately 30,900 vehicles daily. Approximately 44 percent of the traffic over the bridges is truck traffic.
“Both bridges have problematic fatigue details which have received multiple retrofits during the service lives of the structures. The eastbound bridge is in poor condition and the westbound bridge is in fair condition. Both bridges are reaching the end of their serviceable lifespan.
“This section of I-80 has a posted speed limit of 70 mph and has horizontal and vertical geometry that does not meet 70 mph design criteria. Many crashes, nearly twice the statewide average, have occurred on this segment of I-80 due to a substandard curve on the western approach to the eastbound bridge.”
A description of the Canoe Creek project reads, in part, “The I-80 Canoe Creek bridges are dual multi-span structures (one eastbound and one westbound) that were built in 1966, were extended in 1985 and underwent multiple retrofits for fatigue-induced cracking since 2013. These bridges cross over Canoe Creek and Tippecanoe Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Combined, they will carry an estimated average of 30,100 vehicles per day by 2025. About 50 percent of the traffic over these bridges is truck traffic.
“While both bridges have been repaired several times throughout their lifespan, recent inspections show the westbound bridge is in poor condition, and the eastbound bridge is in fair condition. The project includes the total replacement of both the eastbound and westbound Canoe Creek bridges, as well as improved roadway alignment and geometry.”
According to the press release, PennDOT has entered into a Pre-Development Agreement with Bridging Pennsylvania Partners to advance preliminary design work. The PDA will lead to separate contracts to finalize design, build, finance and maintain packages of bridges. PennDOT will repay the amounts financed by the development entity through recurring availability payments over 30 years, beginning when construction is complete.
The other major interstate bridge projects moving forward around the state include the I-78 Lenhartsville bridge, I-80 Nescopeck Creek bridges, I-80 over Lehigh River bridge project, and I-81 Susquehanna project, PennDOT announced.