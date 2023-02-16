PHILIPSBURG — A pharmacist has temporarily stepped out of the workforce to tackle a 2,000 mile plus trail.
Robert Farrell, 52, will leave central Pennsylvania on March 1, driving to the start of the Appalachian Trail at Springer Mountain in Georgia. Farrell lived in Philipsburg and previously worked in Clearfield and then Huntingdon as a pharmacist.
Growing up, Farrell was no stranger to the outdoors, frequently hunting and fishing with family. “Hiking is something that came later,” he said. “But I was always exposed to the outdoors.”
About 20 years ago, he began hiking. Now, he tries to go on a multi-day trip each year. Those ready to take on the Appalachian Trail should set aside around four to seven months. Farrell has always been attracted to the trail.
“I’ve seen bits and pieces of the Appalachian Trail, and every time I see it, I’m enamored with the concept,” he said. “For the last 10 to 15 years, I’ve been pretty much just trying to figure out when I could do it.”
Hiking the trail requires a significant amount of planning. People need to acquire the proper gear. They will carry all the necessities, including tents, sleeping bags and a few days of food, on their trip.
Farrell also waited until his children were old enough to begin his journey. Financial planning also came into play. “You’d think in the woods it’d be cheap, but it still costs you quite a bit of money along the way,” he said, citing food, gear and potential stays in hostels as major costs.
Time out of the workforce also is a consideration. Most employers will not allow employees to take off multiple months. Farrell left his job, but hopes to return to the workforce upon his return.
The hike requires a certain level of fitness. Farrell noted he has participated in races, including marathons and trail running. Many people who start the trail never finish, removing themselves due to safety reasons.
“I think finishing the trail is more about whether your body holds up,” Farrell said.
Putting off the hike until after retirement is risky, as people never know what their health will be like year to year. “There’s no saying that my body can do it. You never know what might happen,” Farrell said. “But I feel like I’m healthy enough that shouldn’t be a large issue.”
Farrell will be joined by his nephew, who recently graduated from Penn State University. Farrell’s wife plans to travel with the two for the first week. She will return for work and hopefully rejoin as she is able.
Farrell recalls his first hike out at Black Moshannon on the Allegheny Front Trail, an approximately 42 mile trail. “That was really cool,” Farrell said. “I overdid myself, and I made lots of mistakes. I carried way too much weight. All kinds of things you could have done wrong, I did most of them. It’s still the most memorable thing. The mistakes you make are the things you remember the most and laugh about.”
The most beautiful hike he has taken would be the Quehanna Trail, which is in the Moshannon and Elk state forests north of Clearfield. He said this hike was the most beautiful because it had the most impact on him.
“It rained almost the whole time we hiked,” Farrell said. “But that’s when I really knew that hiking was something that I wanted to do a lot more of. Even the dismal rain that we had didn’t bother me. That was still fun to me.”
The Appalachian Trail is one of three major trails in the United States, the other two being the Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail. Farrell said he wants to take the first long hike before making any plans for the other two. He considered starting with a different trail.
“There has been some debate in my mind that I might have wanted to hike the Pacific Crest Trail first, because it seems to me, watching YouTube videos and stuff, that maybe it’s a little bit more scenic. But all the years that I wanted to do it before I even heard of those other trails, it was always the Appalachian Trail.”
To follow Farrell’s adventure, follow him on Instagram (Rob_hikes_2023) or on YouTube (Rob Hikes).