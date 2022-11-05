PHILIPSBURG — Ted Kolbe, of Philipsburg, recently stumbled across a project he was involved with about 22 years ago.
The final product, OrCam MyEye, assists people with various eye conditions and vision loss by using audio to convey visual information, such as text, faces, colors and more.
Kolbe recalled going to a technical show in Ohio around two decades ago. “I happened to run into this man who was the head of a research firm there. He had a number of research projects he was working on, and I got interested in the electronic glasses that he was working on. I provided him with a few metal parts, few other things we did, and then we parted company.”
Kolbe heard the first set was a success. However, people could only make out shadows, and more work needed to be done.
Skip ahead to more recent years. He was at a meeting of a business nature and a gentleman needed to leave to pick up his blind son. Kolbe suddenly thought of the glasses. He and his wife, Ethel, started doing research to track down the company he worked with. They found 44 companies and narrowed that down to about seven.
After some more digging, the pair discovered the company, now with headquarters in Jerusalem. The final product shocked Kolbe.
“This thing surprised me because I didn’t see the final package when the company was in the design stage,” he said.
The evolution of technology caused the final product to be quite different from what it was over two decades ago.
“Bear in mind, if you had a cell phone 22 years ago, the camera and that cell phone was not very good as compared with the camera technology today,” he said.
With a length of 3 inches and weight of 0.8 ounces, he said the size of the device was much smaller than what he expected. The device’s functions are also noteworthy.
“Frankly, it has more capabilities than I even remotely (can) comprehend,” Kolbe said.
Kolbe said he has a direct connection with the company and could act as a referrer for those in the Moshannon Valley region. He said there would be a charge only if after consultation the device is purchased.
For more information about OrCam MyEye, visit https://www.orcam.com/en/myeye2/.