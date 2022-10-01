PHILIPSBURG — A young student presents to a classroom, demonstrating how to make designs using nail polish pens. Sadie Granville watches enraptured.
Granville’s passion for doing nails started in sixth grade. After observing her classmate, she went out and bought some pens of her own.
“I swear, ever since that day, I did nails every single day of my life, and I loved it,” Granville said. “It was just so peaceful to me to just sit there and do nails for hours.”
Granville, a Philipsburg native, now is the business owner of Sadie’s Nails, located at 109 N. Front St.
“It’s always been on the back burner of my mind,” Granville said. “Ever since I was 12, I knew this is what I wanted to do.”
After graduating from high school, Granville went to The Salon Professional Academy, Altoona for an 11-week program. She then worked for Nails by Nicci for about five years.
The landlord for the building on North Front Street knew Granville and her desire to open up her own place. When the building became available, Granville’s relative and friend reached out.
“I had been looking previously at other buildings, but they were either too big, too small or too expensive,” Granville said. “This one was perfect, so I took it.”
Granville opened around the end of August and has been pleased with how well everything has gone. “It’s always been something I wanted to do, I just didn’t realize that it was going to be something that I did so soon,” she said. “But when the time comes, I just jumped on the opportunity, and I’m glad I did.”
Although Granville enjoys doing nails, her favorite style is 3D acrylic nail art, which allows designs to pop off of a nail.
“I wish I had time to do more of it, but it’s very time consuming and intricate,” Granville stated.
Granville attempts to accommodate client requests for nail art.
She offers walk-ins on Fridays, which can occasionally fill up.
Regardless of where people get their nails professionally done, they should be aware of the costs. Granville said a common misconception pertains to pricing.
“People think that they should only be paying 20 or 30 bucks to go get their nails done,” Granville said. “Maybe it used to be that way, but it’s not anymore because of the expensive products really, and it comes down to talent too.”
Granville thanked her mother, who offered an overwhelming amount of support over the years. Her mother, Charity, helped build the reception desk, assist with the flooring and more.
“I would probably still be working on it if she wasn’t here to help me,” Granville said.