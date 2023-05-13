PHILIPSBURG — When most people graduate high school, they go out, get a job and work for an employer. Some might go into the military, or enter college for a four-year degree.
All of these options are reputable, and ones that can be highly regarded. However, recent Philipsburg-Osceola High School graduate Bailey Lukens is forging his own path.
At 19 years of age, Lukens has started his own sound, lighting and video installation business called Embark A/V/L.
Within a year of his high school graduation, Lukens was selected under a COSTARS bid it install the high school’s new sound system.
Lukens managed the entire project himself, and oversaw all operations and installations with it as well to make sure it was done the right way.
“Oh he absolutely killed it,” said POHS Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina. “He is such a bright young man, and he did such an outstanding job. If we have any issues, we will be coming to him in the future for sure.”
POHS board member Todd Jeffries also bestowed high praise on young Lukens.
“The kid is a stud man; he’s a stand-up gentlemen and he puts his all into every project he’s involved with,” Jeffries said. “Not only is he sharp, but he’s got a great moral compass on him too.”
“He just wants the right thing for whoever he’s working with at the time, regardless of who does the work,” Jeffries continued.
The POHS sound system installation was such a success for Lukens, that he has also received offers from other schools and surrounding areas to help with their sound systems as well.
Lukens’ passion for sound and lighting didn’t just appear overnight though — this interest stemmed from a young age.
“I’ve grown up around sound and lighting, and from a young age I’ve been watching people do these projects,” Lukens said. “From fifth grade onwards I’ve been around this stuff, even if it’s just sitting at a play or musical and messing with the sound board.”
Growing up and getting to middle school and high school is when Lukens got involved with the drama club, where he gained most of his experience.
“I got to high school, and that’s when I really started getting into this,” he said. “I was in control of all of the sound and lighting for drama club, and I taught myself pretty much how to run everything.”
“I think learning this stuff from such a young age has really helped me so far in my career,” he continued.
From that point on, lighting and sound became a piece of cake for Lukens.
However, sometimes it isn’t all smooth sailing when it comes to these projects. Being a professional in this field at such a young age does come with its drawbacks.
“There’s definitely a feeling of imposter syndrome when I go and do these projects,” Lukens explained. “Whenever I show up to the site and it’s a 19-year-old kid, not some middle-aged man, people really tend to look at you funny.”
This hasn’t stopped Lukens from finding success in the area.
Having done work for the State Theatre in State College, cooperative work at the Clearfield County Fair and even doing the sound for Steve Earle and the Dukes, Lukens has made quite the name for himself.
What impresses people the most about Lukens is his great work ethic, and his desire to do the best for the people he’s helping.
“He always wants to do what’s best for the customer,” Paladina said. “And if the best isn’t him, he’s going to turn you to someone that will give you the best. He’s that good.”
Lukens feels that a job well done is most important, even if he isn’t the one doing the job.
“As long as I’m helping people and the job gets done the right way, I’m a pretty happy camper,” Lukens said. “Sometimes there is a job that I can’t really do, or I don’t have the tools for. When that happens, I always try and leave them with two or three people who really know their stuff.”
Lukens has come a long way from his high school years, and has provided ample services to the Clearfield County community and beyond.
“We’re really proud to have a kid like that in the area,” Paladina said. “He’s made me proud, he’s made his friends and family proud and as a Philipsburg-Osceola graduate, he’s made his school proud.”