PHILIPSBURG — A Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School student made history, traveling to Maryland to participate in the National Association for Music Education All-National Honor Mixed Choir.
Benjamin Coudriet, a junior and tenor 2, holds the title of first male to sing in the All-National Honor Mixed Choir from the district. The choir’s concert was on Nov. 5.
“Nationals was probably one of the best choir experiences I’ve ever had the opportunity to come by,” Coudriet said. “It took a lot of hard work.”
The journey to the national choir requires multiple auditions as students proceed from the regional, state to national level. About 10 years passed since the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District had a student participate at the all-national level, according to Coudriet. Only 24 people were selected from the state of Pennsylvania to sing in this year’s mixed choir.
“It was wonderful to sing with so many people who had a very like-minded mindset to my own,” Coudriet said. “These are all very hardworking, talented, high school musicians who are really focused on honing into their skill and their craft, perfecting it to a standard that is set by many choir singers who have come before us.”
Music captivated Coudriet from a young age. He started singing at the age of 7. Musical theatre has remained his passion over the years. “I plan to major in either that or classical vocal performance,” he said.
His favorite composer is Zoltán Kodály. Coudriet sang a composition by Kodály at All-State. “I love all of his music,” Coudriet said. “He’s very from the classical day, and he taught a lot of basics to singing and has furthered the development of vocal technique.”
Coudriet wanted to thank Jenni Lazauskas, music teacher at Philipsburg-Osceola. “She introduced me to the choral setting of singing, which is completely different from musical theatre,” he said. “She taught me almost everything I know to do with choir singing and has given me a passion for it, which I will never forget.”
Dr. Frances Fonza conducted the All-National Honor Mixed Choir, with Lisa Powell as accompanist. The program included “A Mighty Fortress,” “Come Sweet Death,” “Wangol,” “Journey Home,” “TaReKiTa,” “Can We Sing the Darkness to Light?”, and “Way Over in Beulah Land.”
Rehearsal days were long, with participants waking up around 7:30 a.m. and returning to their rooms around 9 or 10:30 p.m., Coudriet noted.
Singers worked on matching each other’s tones to create one, unified voice. Word stress also was a point of work, Coudriet said.
“We all sounded like we were saying the same thing and portraying the same message,” he said. “That also helped with us working on emotion through music and portraying how you feel through the music.”