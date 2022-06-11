PHILIPSBURG — Prior to the end of the school year, students at Philipsburg Elementary created an art mural representing diversity and promoting an inclusive spirit.
The school, using a grant, brought in Mikayla’s Voice, a nonprofit organization created to encourage kindness and celebrate diversity. Students with disabilities selected a friend to work with for the art project.
Each pair started out with a plain white canvas with a yellow strip of tissue paper and a blue wheel track line. The wheelchair line is a reminder of Mikayla, whose successful inclusion at her local elementary school inspired the organization’s formation.
Different bins of colored tissue paper were at various tables. “They gravitated to whatever color they and their buddy wanted to work on together, which I thought was cool, because, there again, they get that choice,” said Meg Beardsley, autistic support. “Our kids love choice. There’s so much in this world they can’t control, and they thrive on the things they can control.”
The students worked together with glue and tissue paper. Students played to each other’s strengths in the partnership. For example, those who didn’t like the feeling of sticky glue received help from their partner.
The complete mural was hung in the hallway. Any student in the building could turn the individual canvases to change the art. “The fact that it’s there for all of the kids to be part of now I think is huge,” Beardsley said. “It’s a full on PE family. We can all be part of this artwork now.”
No one canvas is perfect, and they don’t need to be, said Kimberly Resh, founder of Mikayla’s Voice and mother of Mikayla. People, like the canvases, come together in a variety of ways to create something beautiful.
Whether someone has a disability or not, everyone has bad days, and sometimes the good times are in safe, perhaps less visible spaces.
“I wish I could show the outside world the beautiful moments that happen in my classrooms,” Beardsley said. “If they got to see my students fully in their safe, loved and judgment-free zone, they would see some amazing qualities that (the students) don’t feel safe enough to just share.”
One way to help foster inclusion is to ask questions and provide more opportunities for students to shine. When Mikayla’s Voice came to Philipsburg Elementary, there was an assembly where students were encouraged to ask questions.
“The biggest barrier to inclusion, I think, is fear. People want to do the right thing and say the right thing around people with disabilities, but they’re afraid to do the wrong thing,” Resh said. “Once you let people ask questions and talk about it, it’s not such a big deal anymore.”
She noted that students at PE seemed to be comfortable around each other and that the school appeared to value inclusion.
Mikayla’s Voice serves as a conversation starter, and Resh hopes parents continue these discussions, letting the child lead the conversation.
“This is why I choose to work with kids,” Resh stated. “Kids aren’t afraid to ask. Kids aren’t afraid to have the conversations. I think we need to raise our next generation to be parents that are willing to ask and have that conversation.”
Some conversations start out small. Philipsburg Elementary Principal Justin Fye noted students explained the art work to a custodian curious about why they were moving the canvases around.
Fye hopes that all students succeed and feel comfortable being themselves.
“It’s okay to be a little different. I have people say to me all the time, ‘Why are you wearing a purple shirt? Why are you wearing a pink jacket? Why are you wearing this goofy stuff?’” he said. “I want them to see it’s okay to do that stuff. If everybody was the same, the world would be boring. Having everyone being a little different, it makes the world exciting.”