BROCKWAY — Phoenix Sintered Metals employees helped to provide some Brockway area residents with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on the evening before Thanksgiving.
Volunteers from the Care & Comfort program, which delivers lunchtime meals to residents, teamed with Phoenix employees to deliver individually packaged dinners of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and stuffing prepared by Fremer’s Market in Brockway. Phoenix employees and their families provided the desserts.
The event was coordinated at the Brockway Volunteer Hose Co. fire hall. Helping Hand food pantry in Brockway also assisted with the event.
Steve Leuschel, Phoenix’s chief operating officer, thanked all those “who were involved with this most rewarding event. We all have so much to be thankful for and it was heartwarming to be part of giving back to the Brockway community.”