CLEARFIELD — Supply shortages forced the Pine Grove Nursery in Clearfield to use old newspapers when shipping trees, and it ended up cutting costs.
Last year the nursery shipped roughly 180,000 saplings to customers throughout the region. It ships the trees using one- or two-day shipping with UPS. And before the trees are shipped, they wrap their roots in water-soaked sphagnum moss so the trees have something to drink during shipping, Field Manager Tim Ulrich of Pine Grove Nursery said.
But this year the price of moss more than doubled, co-owner of the nursery Betsy Schell said. And they only buy from a select few vendors, putting the nursery in a predicament.
So they decided to look at using old newspapers instead.
The nursery had done this before because some states don’t allow the trees to be shipped with moss.
Newspaper works better than regular paper because regular paper doesn’t absorb water well, Schell said.
Schell said the family has always bought The Progress and kept the old newspapers for packing material, so they went to Walmart and bought the largest paper shredder they could find and shredded the newspapers.
But it wasn’t enough, so they approached The Progress about purchasing some old newspapers and discovered they could purchase the newspapers at a significantly lower price than the moss, even before the price increase.
So they decided to stop buying moss and use newspapers from now on, Schell said. They still have some moss left over so they are mixing the moss with the newspaper, but once the moss runs out, they will use newspaper exclusively.
“Sometimes it is a good thing when you are forced into a corner,” Schell said.
But even with the large shredder from Walmart, shredding the newspapers is labor intensive and time consuming, so the nursery ordered an industrial shredder to save time.
Ulrich said the savings from using newspapers will pay for the cost of the shredder in a year.
And Schell said repurposing the old newspapers is better for the environment because the newspapers wouldn’t be going directly to a landfill.
“And paper comes from wood so it is fitting it is being used for trees,” Ulrich said.
Pine Grove Nursery was founded in 1951 by Schell’s grandfather Claud Schickling and James Long and has been in the family ever since, Schell said. However, prior to her joining the ownership in 2019, the family was planning to close the nursery in 2020 so they weren’t planting many trees. This resulted in very few trees to sell, causing the nursery’s sales to be down the past couple of years.
Ulrich said they hope to double or triple the number of trees they sell in the next few years. And Schell said they already ship to places like Ohio and Long Island but they hope to expand their business to the Midwest and up and down the eastern seaboard.
Schell said there are only few nurseries that grow trees from seeds like they do and there is a lot of demand for trees because many nurseries have gone out of business in recent years.
Growing trees from seeds is highly labor intensive and time consuming because the seeds have to be planted, fertilized and cared for. They are grown close together under a shelter to protect them from the elements and they are grown in fenced-in areas to keep the deer away. The deer still always seem to get some of them, Schell said.
Because of the work involved with raising seedlings, a lot of nurseries will buy seedlings from Pine Grove Nursery and replant them for sale in the future.
The nursery sells both hardwoods and evergreens, Schell said. And after the seeds are planted, they let them grow for about a year or two, depending on the species. The seedlings are then removed, roots and all. The nursery staff then grade the seedlings. The biggest and best seedlings are packaged for shipping. Seedlings that are good but need more time to grow are replanted with more space in larger fields and these trees are allowed to grow to eventually become landscaping or Christmas trees. It usually takes about 10 years for a tree to grow big enough to become a Christmas tree, Schell said.