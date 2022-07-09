CLARION – Clarion County residents and visitors to Interstate 80’s Exit 62 will soon be able to visit a new travel plaza that expects to house restaurants such as Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Tikka Shack (Indian cuisine), Jimmy John’s and a Dunkin’, along with a small truck stop.
At its meeting last week, the Clarion County Planning Commission gave preliminary approval for the Clarion Travel Plaza to be located at Trinity Point in Monroe Township pending information sought by Monroe Township Supervisors of developer GJAMS Clarion Holdings, LLC.
Owner Angad Sandhoo of Cogan Station, attending the program remotely, and engineer Stephen Gibson of McTish-Kunkel and Associates of Montoursville, who attended the June 15 meeting, discussed the questions and agreed to answer the supervisors in writing.
Sandhoo, who owns similar travel plazas, wants to get started as soon as possible. GJAMS purchased a 5.327 parcel adjacent to the Microtel Hotel at Trinity Point, off Route 68 just south of Interstate 80.
The project will include a new 9,958-square-foot store with outdoor seating and a small truck stop.
Other features will include the following:
• A gasoline dispensing island with a canopy.
• A diesel fuel dispensing island with a canopy.
• An interstate fleet vehicle fast-charging station for electric-driven vehicles.
• A car wash.
• A bituminous paved parking lot area with two paved access entrances, one from Route 68 and one from North Point Drive.
• Sixty total automotive parking spaces.
• Nineteen total truck trailer parking spaces.
Planning Director Kristi Amato said the preliminary approval is for five years and the project could be phased in during that period.
“Thank you, but with what we’re planning, financially it is in our best interest to get everything done as quickly as we can,” said Sandhoo. “The only item that could be phased is the car wash.”
None of the travel plaza restaurants will have drive-thrus.
“With the concept of convenience, we want them to come in and buy other items as well,” he said. “I’d love to get everything done as quickly as possible, but one of our challenges right now is just procuring everything we need for the project and our goal is to get this done in the next nine to 10 months.”
Sandhoo estimated that for a project like this, they would need approximately 40 employees, including 20 full-time and 20 part-time workers.
“We want to make sure that everything is properly staffed as we can with the business we’re expecting to have here,” he said.
Initial hours will be 4 a.m. to midnight; and as the business builds, hours could increase to 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
Many of Monroe Township’s questions about the project related to truck traffic for the truck stop portion of the project. The existing roads at Trinity Point meet PennDOT specifications in terms of heavy truckloads. 84 Lumber, another occupant of Trinity Point, regularly has truck deliveries for its business. A new sidewalk connecting to the Microtel Hotel would be the responsibility of CJAMS Clarion holdings for maintenance and snow removal.
A highway occupancy permit for access from Route 68 is in the process of approval. Pennsylvania American Water will supply municipal water service to the development. Monroe Township has given the approval to connect to the township’s sewerage system for the development. The EADS Group has reviewed and approved the stormwater management plan application. The erosion and sedimentation control plan has been approved by the Clarion Conservation District. No modification applications are requested.
The unanimous vote to grant preliminary approval came from planning commission members Keith Decker, Hugh Henry, Eugene E. Metcalf, Fred Anderson, Eugene M. Lerch, and Tom J. Spence.