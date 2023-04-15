REYNOLDSVILLE — What started out as just a greenhouse on Vo-Tech Road in Reynoldsville in 2018 has since expanded to a full-fledged farm owned by Kevin and Erin Plummer.
Raising and taking care of everything themselves, the Plummers have chickens, goats, pigs, rabbits and hens, to name a few, as well as a full greenhouse, where all plants start with a seed.
Farm customers are able to purchase several homegrown items, including vegetables, eggs, meat birds, goat milk, and fruit, depending on the season.
Open just on weekends in the winter time, Plummer Farms and Greenhouse will go back to being open seven days a week during the summer months.
As expected, the business saw an increase in the demand for its products during the pandemic. It has been interesting to see more and more people wanting to raise their own chickens in recent times, said Kevin, which is not as simple as one may think.
And, in late 2022, grocery shoppers noticed the price of eggs had skyrocketed, which also encouraged more interest among potential chicken owners, as many wanted to have their own farm-fresh eggs. Plummer Farms had a waitlist for eggs during that time.
It is typical during that time of year for egg production to go down, said Kevin, and pick back up around mid February.
From when they get a chick from the hatchery, it takes 16-18 weeks for them to lay an egg.
The Plummers usually get about 100 chicks at a time, at less than 24 hours old, and have about 100 chickens lying eggs currently. The chickens eat organic feed and are free range, which makes the eggs better tasting and higher in protein, said the Plummers.
People may also not be aware of the nutritional benefits in buying farm eggs. Store-bought eggs have less vitamins and minerals, as well as flavor, as the shell absorbs those things over shelf time, said Kevin.
Much of what they do is also about education. The Plummers are known to post useful farm information on their Facebook page, even offering meal ideas and recipes for people who purchase items like a whole chicken, but aren’t sure what to do with it.
Last year, they were selling around 100 meat chickens each month.
Kevin, who grew up on a farm himself, says their mission is the “farm to table” life –providing people with the most fresh, homegrown products possible. Erin grew up in a butcher shop, and has also always had a passion for gardening and canning.
The hope is to host a canning class one day, as well as other classes related to the farm and greenhouse.
Over the past five years, and both with full-time jobs aside from the farm, the Plummers have put much work into expanding their operation, paying attention to customer feedback and requests, and aiming to make them happen. People are typically interested in what’s “in season,” like certain fruits and vegetables.
“With all of the uncertainties in the world, what better time to know where your food comes from? Everything we raise from our chickens to vegetables, we do organically –no chemicals (or) hormones, just what earth provides us,” the Plummers wrote on their Facebook page in February.
Just recently, with around 15 goats, the Plummers have expanded to make goat milk, which is higher in calcium and nutrients. They encourage children and visitors to stop by and play with the baby goats, whom Erin bottle feeds every few hours. Butterscotch and Reese Cup are very entertaining and friendly.
They also plan to host farm tours in the summer, a popular activity in the past enjoyed by school groups and others.
Kevin noted they’d like to start a community garden, too, something that has already been generating interest.
Nestled behind Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School), the farm grows 3 1/2 acres of vegetables. By the end of March, there was seed garlic, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower plants available for customers.
Just like the community supports them, the Plummers aim to do that in return, supporting local businesses themselves through products they purchase for the farm.
Plummer Farms has also been involved in Jeff Tech’s Farm to Table program plans, said Kevin.
The greenhouse will open May 6 this year, offering many scenic hanging baskets and plants that make great gifts.
The business hosted its first Mother’s Day Flower Sale in May 2021, giving children the opportunity for a hands-on planting experience, something they will be doing again this year from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Children will paint a flower pot for their Mother’s Day gift.
For more information, visit Plummer Farms and Greenhouse on Facebook, call 814-591-10353 or stop by 416 Vo-Tech Road in Reynoldsville.