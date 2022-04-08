BROOKVILLE
Drug arrest
At 8:25 a.m. March 3 Brookville police saw a woman with an active arrest warrant sitting in a truck on East Main Street. When police approached the vehicle, she was no long sitting in the front seat, but was lying on the floor in the rear cab of the truck in an attempt to hide from police. She was arrested and asked if she could give her male friends her cell phone. Police agreed and she handed her friend 2.35 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Jefferson County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Theft of money
Charges of theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with records have been filed on a 33-year-old Strattanville woman. Brookville police were called to Denny’s Restaurant on March 9 after it was discovered cash deposits weren’t made. Accounting records showed the suspect, who was general manager of Denny’s, had stolen $217,159.37 in a nine-month period. A warrant for her arrest has been issued through the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsy conducted a traffic stop of a 2006 KIA Sedona at 10:15 p.m. March 21 in Young Township in the Brown/Harmony roads area. The driver was found to have active warrants and was DUI of a controlled substance. Charges are pending blood results.
- State police in Punxsutawney stopped a 47-year-old man from Rossiter at 3:57 p.m. April 1 for a summary traffic violation in Canoe Township, Indiana County. He was determined to be DUI.
- At 12:01 a.m. April 3, state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Punxsutawney for an equipment violation. Police detected a moderate odor of alcohol and after field sobriety tests the female driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for summary violations in the Walmart parking lot at 11:40 a.m. April 4. The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Marion Center, appeared to be DUI of a controlled substance, and also had an active warrant from Armstrong County. Criminal charges are pending.
- At 2:28 p.m. April 4 PSP Punxsy conducted a traffic stop in Young Township. The driver, a 66-year-old man from Templeton, was determined to be DUI and in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
Harassment reports
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 22-year-old man from Brookville was harassed at 4:41 p.m. March 31 in a child custody dispute.
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the report of harassment of an 18-year-old girl made at 5 p.m. March 16 through Safe To Say. The incident happened in Beaver Township.
SUV hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Matthew J. Arlott, 38, of Marion Center, was injured when his 2013 Chevrolet Captiva hit a deer while he was traveling north on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Arlott was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital and the SUV was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 10:29 p.m. April 2. Also assisting at the scene was Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Terroristic threats
State policies Punxsutawney are investigating a report of terroristic threats made on February 21 against a 33-year-old man from Hamilton.
Mailbox stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a mailbox, stolen from a location on Pike Road in Henderson Township sometime between 5:30 p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. March 29.
Stalking
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 40-year-old man from Burnside at 11:34 a.m. March 20 for stalking. A 42-year-old woman from Glen Campbell reported he had followed her from Punxsutawney to DuBois and back to Punxsutawney. Police observed the man following the woman. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await arraignment.
Minor accident
State police in Punxsutawney investigated an accident in the parking lot of Frank Roberts and Sons in Bell Township at 12:30 p.m. April 5. Police said Donna S. Crawford, 71, of Coolspring, pulled into the parking lot, but did not pull into a parking stall. Attempting to leave the parking lot she backed into a parked 2011 Chevrolet Impala with her Chevrolet Equinox. She then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Teenager injured
State police in Marienville said a 17-year-old girl from Leeper sustained minor injuries when she swerved to avoid an animal on the road. She lost control of her 2006 Pontiac Vibe and went off the road, hitting a utility pole. The accident happened at 7:55 a.m. March 22 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
CLARION PSP
Sobriety checkpoint
PSP Clarion will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint within PSP Clarion coverage area within the next four weeks, focusing on removing impaired drivers from the highway.
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township at 4:22 p.m. March 30. The driver, a 63-year-old man from Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested for DUI.
Sports cards stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a sports card collection from a residence in Rimersburg. Stolen sometime between 2 p.m. March 19 and 5:35 p.m. March 27 were miscellaneous cards in a lock box, valued at more than $30,000. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Suspected child abuse
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of suspected child abuse, involving an 8-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl, both from Clarion. The abuse allegedly happened between September 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021.
Two generators stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of two generators from a pickup truck owned by Schmader Concrete Construction of Lucinda. Sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. April 2, someone stole a Briggs and Stratton generator valued at $1,000 and a Wacker and Neuson generator valued at $2,000.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. March 29 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said Paula J. Gilliland, 59, of Fairmount City, had stopped for traffic on Route 66 while she was waiting to make a left turn. Her 2007 Nissan Rogue was hit by a 2020 Peterbilt, driven by Bruce A. Howarth, 62, of Greensburg. The Nissan was pushed into the guard rail. Gilliland and her passenger, Wilma M. Reinsel, 95, of Fairmount City, were transported to Clarion Hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a three-vehicle accident at 6:32 a.m. March 29 in Hawthorn. Police said Susan R. Shenk, 33, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north on Route 28 when her 2003 GMC Envoy hit a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta that was parked on the eastern shoulder with its hazard lights on, pushing the car across the road. Shenk continued to travel up the shoulder and hit a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Morgan M. Pence, 42, of Hawthorn. No injuries were reported.
SUV rolls over
State police in Clarion said Katherine G. Goodnight, 43, of Strattanville, was not injured when her 2012 Nissan Rogue went off the road, hit a utility pole and rolled onto its roof. The accident happened at 3:42 p.m. March 29 on Route 540 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Paul A. Stanek, 24, of Mentor, Ohio, was not injured when he lost control of his 2015 Hyundai Elantra, which went off the road and hit a guard rail, sustaining disabling damage. He was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 7:47 a.m. March 7 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Accident at accident scene
State police in Clarion said Rodney L. Callen, 62, of Fairmount City, received possible injuries when his 2011 Chevrolet Express was hit in the rear by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Kelsey L. Cary, 26, of Rimersburg. The accident happened at 7:40 a.m. March 7 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Callen had slowed down when approaching a crash scene when the accident happened. He reported neck pain following the accident. Cary was cited for following too closely.
Retail theft
State police in Clarion said a 32-year-old woman from Clarion was charged with retail theft after removing several price tags from items and replacing them with clearance price tags. The incident happened at 8:42 am. March 8 at the Clarion Walmart.
Trucks collide
State police in Clarion said one driver was injured when two tractor-trailers collided on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Charles J. McDonald, 59, of Temperance, Mich., was traveling west in a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer at a slow rate of speed with the four-way flashers on. Clayton R. McNany, 27, of St. Petersburg was following in a 2019 Peterbilt tractor trailer. Police say McNany was unable to slow down and hit the Kenworth. He was cited for following too closely. McDonald was taken by Knox Area Ambulance to Clarion Hospital.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said Melanie Bowman, 33, of Rimersburg, was arrested for shoplifting at 9:19 p.m. March 30 at the Dollar General store in Rimersburg. Taken were items valued at $53.58.
Driver seriously injured
State police in Clarion said Michael T. Gilliland, 56, of Fairmount City, was seriously injured when his 2001 Chevrolet Blazer went off the road, hit a guide rail, bounced across the highway and traveled downhill and hit several trees before stopping. Gilliland was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital. The accident happened at 5:25 p.m. March 31 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
SUV overturns
State police in Clarion said Lauren N. Murray, 29, of Clarion, was not injured when her SUV overturned at 5:26 p.m. April 3 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said Murray was traveling north when her 2017 Honda CR-V went off the road, hit a culvert then overturned before going back onto the road. She was cited in the incident.
Biker injured
State police in Clarion said Codie M. Dotterer, 31, of Clarion, was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:27 p.m. March 31 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said Dotterer was traveling north on Route 68 on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle when Thomas P. Chandler, 63, of New Bethlehem, was leaving the Aldi parking lot and failed to yield when turning left onto Route 68. His 2004 Chevrolet Malibu hit the motorcycle. Dotterer was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries. Chandler was cited in the accident.
Two-vehicle accident
State police in Clarion said both drivers were cited following a two-vehicle accident at 9:50 a.m. March 30 in Piney Township, Clarion County. Police said Shaun D. Kline, 40, of Oil City, was pulling onto Route 68 from Shannon Tipple Road, entering traffic when it was not safe to do so. His Fed-Ex truck was hit by a 1997 Dodge Ram van, driven by Darren T. Kriebel, 24, of Rimersburg, who was traveling south on Route 68. No injuries were reported.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 12:55 a.m. March 30 in Winslow Township after a vehicle went off the road. The driver, a 39-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
- State police in DuBois arrested a 50-year-old man from Reynoldsville at 3:39 p.m. March 30 in Warsaw Township. Police had stopped to check on a vehicle that was stopped alongside the road. The driver showed signs of being impaired of alcohol and marijuana. He was arrested for DUI. Police also seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol from the driver’s seat. The driver does not have a concealed carry permit. Charges are pending in district court.
Man stabbed with scissors
State police in DuBois said Kacie Farabaugh, 28, of Reynoldsville, was arrested after stabbing a 31-year-old man from Reynoldsville in his left forearm with a pair of scissors. Police said the man had a small superficial cut on his arm. Farabaugh was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Car hits truck
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:15 p.m. March 31 on Interstate 80 in Union Township. Police said Thomas B. Wohnsiedler, 34, of Brookville, was passing a 2023 Kenworth T680 truck when he lost control of his 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and hit the left front tire and under cab area of the truck. Wohnsiedler went back into the left lane and traveled approximately 20 feet before traveling over a culvert, causing the car to go airborne and hitting several small trees before stopping on its side. Wohnsiedler was extricated from the vehicle by Pine Creek Township Fire Department and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville before being flown by State Medevac to UPMC Presbyterian. He was cited for driving too fast. The driver of the truck, Eric M. Otero Rodriguez, 49, of North Richland Hills, Texas, was not injured. The Cruze was towed from the scene.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 4:01 p.m. March 30 on Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County. Police said Stephanie L. Priester, 40, of Shippenville, was stopped and waiting to make a left turn. Her 2021 Kia Seltos was rear-ended by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Sonya L. Van Cise, 32, of Marble, who did not realize Priester had stopped. Van Case was cited for driving too fast.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 2:10 p.m. April 3 in Horton Township, Elk County. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Kane, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations at 2:21 a.m. April 3 in Ridgway. An odor of alcohol was detected and after field sobriety testing the driver, a 48-year-old woman from Ridgway, was taken to Penn Highland Elk for a legal blood draw. She was then released to her place of residence.
- State police in Ridgway said a 40-year-old man from Ridgway was involved in a minor altercation at 2:52 a.m. April 2 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. He was found to be DUI.
ID theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a 60-year-old man from Dagus Mines received an unemployment check when he had not applied for benefits.
Alleged indecent assault
State police in Ridgway are investigating a Child Line report that a 6-year-old girl from St. Marys had indecent contact with another minor. The incident allegedly happened between June 1, 2017, and August 31, 2017.
Harassment reported
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone threw an object at the back of a 17-year-old girl from St. Marys at 8:54 p.m. March 30. She was not injured.