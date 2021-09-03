DISTANT — When the Distant Senior Center temporarily closed its doors more than a year-and-a-half ago as a result of needed repairs to its handicapped accessible ramp, little did attendees know that a pandemic was ready to hit that would keep them away much longer.
“At first there was the ramp issue, and then COVID hit,” said Charlotte Wells of the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging, which operates the once-a-week senior center in the Mahoning Township village of Distant, near New Bethlehem.
That’s about to change next week as the senior center will reopen its doors on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Wells explained that with the help of township officials, a new and improved ramp will welcome visitors into the center next week.
“They worked with us and they’re wonderful people in Mahoning,” Wells said of the township supervisors and crews.
The first week back since the pandemic closure will be a little different than before, Wells noted, explaining that after such a long hiatus, organizers had to make their best guess as to how many attendees they expect for the center’s popular lunch.
“They usually have 60 to 80 people,” she said of past attendance at the center, which operates every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For the first week, they ordered 55 meals. Those who attend on Thursday can put in their orders for the following week’s lunch.
Wells said that with the county’s senior centers closed during the pandemic, it has been difficult for many regular attendees, many of whom count on the meals offered.
“It’s been very trying,” she said.
She also said that even though the Distant center is open just one day each week, it is one of the county’s best attended centers. And also one of the most active.
“I imagine the first day is going to be very busy,” she said.
Wells said that the center is run by volunteer manager Sandy Schrecengost and many other volunteer helpers.
“They buy their own snacks from the Bingo money,” Wells said. “And they do fundraisers for the Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center and the Shriners. They’re very active in the community.”
In addition to the senior center in Distant, the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging also operates senior centers in Apollo, Bradys Bend, Dayton, Elderton, Ford City, Freeport, Kittanning, Leechburg, Parker, Rural Valley and Worthington.