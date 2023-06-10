CLEARFIELD — For more than half of the life of the Clearfield County Shrine Club, Clearfield resident Ron Porter has been a member.
The group began in the 1950s, according to information on its Facebook page. Porter joined in 1972.
He said he and the late Honorable Judge John K. Reilly Jr., who were already fellow members of the local Freemasons group, joined within a short time of each other and quickly became immersed in the group’s many ventures including raising funds for the organization’s charitable branch, Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“We decided we both wanted to do what we could to help children,” Porter said, noting that is the goal of the organization to help children in need.
“Our motto is ‘No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child,’ and I find that to be true,” Porter said.
Porter was recently recognized by Shriners Hospitals for Children on the golden anniversary of service. He received a certificate and was recognized by the Fraternity and Philanthropy of Shriners Hospitals for Children for his work to help children have a brighter future.
The information notes Porter has been part of fundraising and other works of service with the goal of helping children.
“He has been part of many functions promoting and educating members of the community about the Shriners mission,” the information states.
For more than 50 years, Porter has served as the local chairman for the Clearfield County Shrine Club’s Jaffa Hospital Crusade Plaque Club which encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to donate annually to help meet the escalating budgets of Shriners Hospitals’ 19 children’s orthopedic hospitals and three burn units.
Porter said 98 percent of the funds raised goes directly to the facilities and the care of children being treated.
“I believe in kids and I believe in helping kids,” Porter said, adding, “It’s a rewarding feeling in yourself to do this.”
Belonging to the group has offered him more than camaraderie with fellow members, it has given him a sense of purpose, Porter said. “I’ve always wanted to do what I can to help my community. There are so many wonderful stories that have happy endings thanks to the work of Shriners,” he said.
Ron Porter of Clearfield was recently recognized by Shriners Hospital for Children for 50 years of service to the organization. Porter, a member of Clearfield County Shrine Club, has been instrumental is raising funds for the care of children at the organization’s 22 facilities