UNIVERSITY PARK — Recently a member of Moshannon Valley High School’s Class of 1995 recognized her high school teacher for providing the foundation for her career choice.
Haley Sankey, an assistant teaching professor at Penn State University’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences in the energy and sustainability policy program, chose Amy Shetrom of Osceola Mills to be featured as a subject in the EMS inaugural Hall of Fame, highlighting those who inspired each professor’s career choices
Shetrom taught biology, anatomy, forensics and biotechnology at Moshannon Valley High School between 1984-2016. Sankey said Shetrom is a major factor behind why she decided to pursue a science career.
Sankey said the school’s dean circulated a request for nominations for the publication and she immediately thought of Shetrom. She said Shetrom, through example and her method of relating information, served as the motivation for her career path.
“Mrs. Shetrom made those around her feel valued. She’s an excellent listener and is quick to laugh. In her class we learned a ton while having fun. She was one of the first female scientists I encountered as a young person from a rural area,” Sankey said.
In her application Sankey said she wrote of Shetrom, “Her approach made each student feel like a contributor of knowledge instead of merely a consumer. She had the best sense of humor, an amazing amount of patience, and the ability to empower each and every student,” Sankey said. “Her love of biology was infectious and a main reason I pursued a science degree. Mrs. Shetrom still lives her life exuding kindness and joy. As a high school teacher, she didn’t just teach biology, she also taught confidence and curiosity –two qualities that are not typically encouraged in rural women.”
Shetrom said Sankey was her student from 1993-1995 and was a member of the school’s National Honor Society where she served as the chapter’s advisor.
She recalled, “Haley was a wonderful student to have in class. She worked hard, got along well with her classmates and faculty, was open to learning about everything, but especially passionate about the outdoors. With Haley and her classmates, we all could relax and have fun but then it was easy to transition to focus on the work we needed to get done. She is a joyful and compassionate person.”
Shetrom said the two lost touch after Sankey graduated but through Facebook were able to reconnect several years ago.
She said she was excited to be nominated for the honor.
“Until I received this nomination and read her letter, I really didn’t realize that I had inspired her career path. Since I didn’t see any barriers to women being in (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers, I suppose that translated to my students on a daily basis or in my one-on-one conversations with them as they were thinking about their next steps after high school. I highlighted women in science careers when I could. For many years, I was the only woman in the science department so I was setting an example just by being there.”
Shetrom added, “I really treasure my experiences as one of the honor society advisors. I always tried to impress upon students being from a small rural high school should not limit what they could do in life. We invited alumni back to speak at our annual ceremony who exemplified this through their accomplishments after graduation. It was important students understood that it was their work ethic, and taking advantage of opportunities that was going to make the difference not what courses were available to them in their high school. I planned trips for the honor society students, which were important to broaden their experiences. Especially early on, many of these students had never been out of the area. I always included time at the science center in each city.”