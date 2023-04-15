PUNXSUTAWNEY — Eliana Wintermyer will be representing Punxsutawney in the Miss Pennsylvania USA Pageant this weekend, hoping to achieve the title and have a larger platform to help people.
Wintermyer will be competing as “Miss Punxsutawney,” a title locals might wonder how she achieved, having never heard of a Miss Punxsutawney competition before. This is because such a pageant does not exist, but to compete for Miss Pennsylvania a title is necessary.
Despite there not being such a pageant in Punxsutawney, Wintermyer still had to compete to qualify in the Miss Pennsylvania pageant, just not on a stage. She had to submit a resume and written essay about herself and have an interview to be invited to the Miss Pennsylvania pageant this weekend in Johnstown.
Wintermyer has always had a love for pageants, but never competed for a number of reasons. In her early childhood, she moved frequently, with Punxsutawney being her longest home of seven years. As a child she always enjoyed watching the Miss USA competition on TV or other pageant shows like “Toddlers in Tiaras.”
The idea to compete in Miss Pennsylvania fell into place almost perfectly for her this year, and Wintermyer said she doesn’t believe in coincidences.
“And I’m not a person that believes in coincidences, it happens for a reason, so I’m just ready for it no matter the opportunity that comes out of it. Maybe I’ll just be able to help someone else in the organization,” Wintermyer said.
Wintermyer recently turned 20 at the end of December, and she likes to plan a special birthday adventure for herself each year. For her 18th birthday she went skydiving, something she has told her parents she wanted to do since she was 9 years old.
Around November last year, she started praying and asking for an idea of something to do for her birthday. Not long after, she saw Miss Ohio USA was opening for contestants, so she researched Miss Pennsylvania as well.
“Of course I was like ‘I don’t have a pageantry background, I can’t do this,’ and then they have it listed that you don’t have to, you just have to have the right heart, have the right desire. So, of course God knows me and I love to help people…So this is just something I think of my character that would be very good and present Miss Pennsylvania well,” Wintermyer said.
Her father, Pastor Devin Wintermyer of the New Beginnings Church, has started several new programs at the church and in Punxsutawney that she has helped with behind the scenes. She helped with the creation of a medical clinic, Birdie’s Haven Free Medical Clinic, working with her mom on the design and getting supplies. Now she works at the registration desk and sometimes asks the doctors for tips and help with her own homework.
She is currently attending Westmoreland County Community College through online classes for radiology and X-ray imaging. Her schedule for school is also perfect for her to participate in the competition right now.
Wintermyer was optimistic she would be chosen, having felt the competition was put in front of her for a reason. She received her acceptance in less than 24 hours, though the website said it would take three to five days.
After she was accepted, she had a timeframe to confirm if she was going to go through with competing in the pageant. She spent that time reflecting on herself and her choices before deciding.
“During that time I just really focused on myself and asked myself ‘am I doing this for the right reasons? Why am I doing this?’ and ‘is this something that I just want to do?’ and after taking the time and consideration and praying, I got a lot of confirmation from Him and I realized I am doing this for the right reasons. I want to do it to help people and to give back,” Wintermyer said.
She said her favorite thing about if she wins is that not only will she get to spread the word about the free medical clinic she helps with at the church, but she will also get the knowledge of things from all over the state. She is eager to “have my touch helping someone” all across the state.
Wintermyer said she helps people everyday here in Punxsutawney when she can, but she’s eager at the idea of having a larger platform to help even more.
This weekend is the competition, so Wintermyer left Friday night to get registered, and be assigned an assistant for the competition. The contest begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, with rehearsals starting in the morning and interviews in the afternoon. The girls will be cut down to the top 16, who will go through the whole competition on Sunday. From there the top six will be announced, and then an overall winner will be chosen.
The pageant will have four segments, only three are seen by spectators, consisting of an interview, an open segment when each contestant is introduced, swimsuit, and formal gown.
The winner will be named Miss Pennsylvania 2023, and will have a chance to go on to compete for Miss USA 2024, and Miss Universe 2025. Wintermyer also has a chance to be named the “People’s Choice,” which can be voted on through the Miss Pennsylvania USA website.
She said she isn’t nervous about the competition, but more afraid of getting her hopes up. She said “It’s a long journey, but it would be a fun one,” if she were to win and continue on. Her biggest worry is the interview, and that she won’t be able to properly express her true intentions of using the platform to help more people.
“My biggest fear is that they don’t see that I want to go for the crown, because I’m not competing for the crown and the sash, I’m competing for what the crown and the sash represent,” Wintermyer said. “My worry is –how do I show them I really just want to help people?”
Wintermyer’s dad also knows a former Miss Pennsylvania, who she had the chance to talk to and get tips from for the upcoming pageant. She also learned a close family friend went to college for background and stage lighting and has judged pageants before. This friend became her pageant coach.
Wintermyer learned these connections after applying for the pageant, furthering her idea that she is meant to be competing this weekend.