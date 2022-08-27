If you’ve ever believed in a higher order, you’d know that church was recently held at the most beautiful altar in central Pennsylvania. On Medix Run, about two dozen members of the Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) group met for the annual Medix Run Adopt-a-Stream Project. Every year since 1990, this small but dedicated group of PA conservationists convenes streamside at Medix Run to restore and reinforce sections of this beautiful sanctuary.
Flows on the Run vary by season — affected by hikers, campers, fishers, seasonal weather, and the growth of streamside vegetation, which are regularly monitored by PWHU. Initial “trout dams” were originally built as a way to ensure the healthy flow of water and to maximize trout habitat on this beautiful central Pennsylvania treasure. Making sure they are working efficiently is the reason they’re here.
PWHU’s involvement as both catalyst and caretaker of Medix Run in the PA Wilds began over 30 years ago when a group of volunteers, led by long-time member and trustee Don Schmidt, joined forces with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, to begin restoring sections of the stream. The work involved clearing areas in and around a four-mile stretch, and building and restoring “jack dams” along its path. The jack dams are deflection devices that help ensure an efficient flow of Medix Run and the habitat of the stream ecosystem. By maintaining these dam structures, stream sections are reinforced helping it to flow efficiently, while decreasing erosion and allowing stream species to thrive. The force of water flowing over dam “spillways” helps to create pools that are essential safe spots for trout. This year the restoration is more maintenance than restorative and the day is absolutely amazing. The temperature is in the mid 60s when we start on station 1 along Sullivan Road. Fall is definitely in the air as members start removal of boughs, limbs, branches and rocks to enhance flows and maximize habitat for trout and the other species that call this stream home.
Each dam’s “wings” are sections of timber and rocks that add stability to the spillways, located both upstream and down on the jack dams. Rocks collected from the stream are piled and layered along these wings for strong reinforcement against the effects of heavy Spring runoff. The team’s work involves clearing stream sections of rocks and boulders to use for dam bolstering. Since the start of the Adopt-a-Stream initiative, 25 structures have been installed. Today, 20 are still functional. And they’re really pretty to look at. Some of the timbers that anchor these jack dams are holdovers from a time when the stream was part of the Parker Lake splash dam that funneled logs into Penfield for transport to Pittsburgh and other destinations.
The power of Mother Nature in the PA Wilds is easily seen now during summer as stream currents and the water level are down significantly. This makes the work of spotting rocks and debris to be cleared much easier than the arduous task of moving them out of the water to areas along the banks and around jack dams. The stones are “layered” to reinforce Medix Run against the increased flows caused by winter and spring rains and the major erosion they create. It’s a lot of work relocating thousands of stream rocks to help make deeper pools for the trout and keep the stream cleared, but it feels good to breathe in the crisp air and have the immediate satisfaction of seeing cleared sections of this stream.
After completing work on different sections on Medix Run, the crew of two dozen convened streamside for some lunch and socializing. Pizza and wings were generously provided by hardworking member/brothers Nate and Josh Benton –owners of Buck’s Pizza of DuBois and St. Marys. And Don Schmidt’s wife, Kathy, makes the best chocolate chip cookies I’ve ever had in my life which follow our awesome streamside meal.
And beginning in 2021, the “Adopt-a-Dam” project involved PWHU working with PA DCNR (Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) providing manpower and resources for wood duck and bluebird nesting box maintenance and repairs at Beaver Run (Elk County) and Shaggers Inn Pond (Clearfield County), as well as financial and manpower support for the Mud Run Habitat Food Plot along with DCNR and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The mission of Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited is “dedicated to protect and improve wildlife habitat for the future.” For more information on PWHU, membership, events, and opportunities to volunteer, visit our Facebook page – PWHU (PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited) – or email pwhu85@gmail.com. Or feel free to reach out to me via email at raygwhunt@gmail.com. We need your help so please consider joining!