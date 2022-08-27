If you’ve ever believed in a higher order, you’d know that church was recently held at the most beautiful altar in central Pennsylvania. On Medix Run, about two dozen members of the Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) group met for the annual Medix Run Adopt-a-Stream Project. Every year since 1990, this small but dedicated group of PA conservationists convenes streamside at Medix Run to restore and reinforce sections of this beautiful sanctuary.

Flows on the Run vary by season — affected by hikers, campers, fishers, seasonal weather, and the growth of streamside vegetation, which are regularly monitored by PWHU. Initial “trout dams” were originally built as a way to ensure the healthy flow of water and to maximize trout habitat on this beautiful central Pennsylvania treasure. Making sure they are working efficiently is the reason they’re here.

