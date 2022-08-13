CURWENSVILLE — Children will be able to get up close to a rattlesnake, learn to fish, build a birdhouse and more at the annual Conservation Celebration at Curwensville Lake.
The event, organized by the Clearfield Conservation District, is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration is free, and people can donate one non-perishable food item per person to get lake admission waived.
“It’s always so much fun,” said District Manager Willie Null. “There’s a lot of things for them to do and see.”
Last year, there were over 800 items donated, Null noted. The district believes there were between 600 to 800 people at the event.
Officials are particularly excited to bring in newcomer Stacey the Snake Lady, who will share her knowledge of rattlesnakes.
“It’s an opportunity for the kids and families to get up close and personal with a rattlesnake,” said Null. “It’s one of the things in our area that people are very afraid of, so it would be cool to get (some) education behind that.”
The Centre for Wildlife Care, an organization dedicated to the care for injured, orphaned, sick and displaced wildlife, will bring large birds of prey to the event. For those searching for smaller creatures, check out The BugMan. People can also keep an eye out for bees, hives and bee products throughout the event.
SMART Anglers presented by Clearfield County Conservation District’s watershed specialist will help teach kids how to fish, along with provide some information about the importance of healthy streams.
Various other groups will provide fun activities. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will offer games and education on forest fire safety. PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited will assist children with building birdhouses. H2Oh! On the Go! Mobile Environmental Display from Armstrong County will give an opportunity for people to create waves using a ripple tank or watch wind erosion occur.
Children can also discover how to harvest fleece from goats and bunnies, creating yarn, or talk to the Clearfield County Fair Queen.
The Friends of Curwensville Lake will roast free hotdogs for the kids, and there will also be free popcorn along with other activities.