CLEARFIELD COUNTY CONSERVATION CELEBRATION

The BugMan holds out an Asian forest scorpion at the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Conservation Celebration last year. There will be various activities for children at this year’s celebration, set for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CURWENSVILLE — Children will be able to get up close to a rattlesnake, learn to fish, build a birdhouse and more at the annual Conservation Celebration at Curwensville Lake.

The event, organized by the Clearfield Conservation District, is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration is free, and people can donate one non-perishable food item per person to get lake admission waived.

