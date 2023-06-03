It is only the first few days of June, and the region is getting scorched by temperatures of well over 80 degrees — with no substantial rainfall on the horizon.
Lawns are beginning to brown, and farmers are experiencing dry, hard ground that isn’t cultivating new plants. The unseasonable dry heat has been a shock to all across the area.
This past May has been exceptionally dry in Clearfield County — to such levels that haven’t been seen for over two decades — according to senior Accuweather Meteorologist Tom Kines. He said it’s looking like this trend is going to continue further into the month, too.
“This type of weather for Clearfield County, at this time of year, is incredibly unprecedented,” Kines explained. “I’ve done some digging back into our records, and although it hasn’t been the best-documented, this region hasn’t seen this type of dry spell since 2000.”
Kines continued, “And it isn’t just here either — counties all across the state have been experiencing dry spells that could potentially rank in their top-five highest amongst evaporation rates and temperatures.”
While the beginning of May exhibited a steady flow of rainfall, the latter half of the month has been arid, and according to Kines, the rainfall recorded has been just over an inch — which is significantly lower than what is necessary for this time of year.
“It is incredibly rare that Clearfield County records below two inches of rain during the month of May, and what’s rarer is that this year, the county has barely hit the one-inch mark,” Kines said.
“While there is a chance for some lighter showers and a thunderstorm over the weekend and early next week, it isn’t going to be nearly enough to pull the region out of this dry spell.”
Although every bit of rain helps, according to Kines, because the evaporation rates being as high as they are, there is a large chance that the rainfall exhibited this weekend gets almost immediately evaporated.
There is, however, a silver lining to this dry spell.
“A couple of things we’ve been looking at that are good about this, is that this trend does not appear to be continuing all summer long. We might even see regular showers return in the second half of the month,” Kines said.
He continued, “Another thing that can be taken away from this, is that the heat is a dry heat. It’s not really humid at all, so given that you can find some shade, this heat can be easily alleviated, unlike when its 85 degrees and unbearably sticky out.”
With the potential of upcoming showers this weekend and early next week too, there will be cooler temperatures reaching the area.