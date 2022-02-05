HARRISBURG — The residents of Pennsylvania’s 73rd Legislative District will soon have a new face representing them in Harrisburg, due to the decision of state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, to not run for re-election to the General Assembly in 2022.
“This is not a decision my family and I reached hastily,” Sankey said. “I’ve enjoyed the relationships I’ve established while working in state government. I’ll miss those friendships and the opportunity to help people, especially on the local level. We try to emphasize it never hurts to contact your state representative with an individual problem. There are plenty of stories of statewide legislation that was rooted in a simple conversation about a specific issue.”
Sankey was first elected to office in 2012 by residents of the then 74th District, which consisted exclusively of portions of Clearfield County. Due to redistricting that resulted from the 2010 Census, Sankey became state representative of the 73rd District and added the Cambria County townships of Barr, Blacklick, Susquehanna and West Carroll; and the boroughs of Hastings, Nanty Glo, Northern Cambria and Vintondale to his constituency.
The 73rd District currently includes portions of Cambria County, including the townships of Barr, Blacklick, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the boroughs of Hastings, Nanty Glo, Northern Cambria and Vintondale; and Clearfield County, including the townships of Beccaria, Bell, Bigler, Boggs, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Decatur, Ferguson, Greenwood, Gulich, Jordan, Knox, Lawrence (the Glen Richey, Golden Rod-Hillsdale and Hyde City precincts), Morris, Penn, Pike and Woodward and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Curwensville, Glen Hope, Grampian, Houtzdale, Irvona, Lumber City, Mahaffey, New Washington, Newburg, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with great staff in both my state Capitol and district offices, and those are the people on the front lines who deserve more credit than they get,” said Sankey. “In many cases, they are the first face or voice a constituent sees or hears. Sometimes that requires just being a good listener or having to give someone information they aren’t necessarily wanting or expecting to hear. Those are talents we don’t all possess, and I’m proud to have worked with good public servants who do.
“Over the last 10 years, I have learned a lot about myself, but even more about the people I was elected to represent. Serving in state government has given me the greatest education I could ever receive, while also being the most humbling experience I may ever have. I came into the Legislature not married, and I’m leaving with a wife and three wonderful children. My time spent working in the Capitol is the only life my family knows. While part of me is sad because my career in politics is coming to an end, I’m very excited to start down whatever new path may lie ahead. From my family to yours, I’m truly grateful to have been given the honor of representing the wonderful people of the 73rd District.”
Sankey will serve out the remainder of his term, and his final day in office will be Nov. 30, 2022.