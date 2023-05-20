CLEARFIELD — With just two weeks to go, the leadership team for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County is asking residents of Clearfield County to show their support for the event by turning their communities purple.
Team member Cammeron Ogden said, “Paint The Town Purple is an awareness campaign to further engage the local community in the mission of Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County. The color purple represents every type of cancer and hope which is why it is the color of Relay For Life. Paint The Town Purple provides an opportunity for the local community to join in the fight against cancer by helping raise awareness of the mission and work of the American Cancer Society to end cancer, as we know it, for everyone.”
Paint the Town Purple is held during the two weeks leading up to the Relay. It begins May 20 and concludes the day of the Relay, scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at Revived and Co., 410 Shaw St., Clearfield. The hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The opening ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m. Parking will be available at the Clearfield Driving Park near the Mill Road entrance. There will be a free shuttle service to the event location operating throughout the day. Handicapped parking will be available on site at Revived & Co.
“The targeted area for Paint Our Town Purple is downtown Clearfield and Curwensville, however we are inviting all local businesses, churches, community organizations and residents throughout central Clearfield County to participate,” Ogden said.
“Local businesses, churches and community organizations and residents throughout central Clearfield County can participate by hanging purple bows and decorations as symbols of Relay For Life in and around their location or by decorating their windows, parking lot, yard or any other part of their property with purple,” she added.
Ogden said the team is busy wrapping up final plans and preparations for Relay –a day full of activities.
“During Relay, community members will come together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to the disease, and raise awareness about how to fight back against cancer. Teams participating in Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County will be raising much-needed funds for cancer research, education and patient support services. They will also be raising awareness about the importance of cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and patient support.”
ACS Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County is observing its 30th anniversary this year.
“Since 1993, Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County has been an event that annually brings together the local community in central Clearfield County to fight against cancer. This year, we were offered an opportunity to partner with Revived & Co. and to join the Relay with their annual Old Schoolhouse Spring Market. Revived & Co. has been so generous in donating their location and resources so that Relay can remain focused on being the best steward of donor dollars,” Ogden said.
She said Revived & Co.’s event will also provide an opportunity for visitors to enjoy a variety of vendors and artisans who will have various items available for purchase.
The Relay annually provides an opportunity for participants to be aggressive in helping to battle cancer and a new location will not make any difference in the event’s purpose.
“The Clearfield County community will gather to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those lost to the disease, and fight back against cancer. The change in location will not change the event’s mission,” Ogden said.
Residents who would like to support Relay by donating to its fundraising efforts should contact ACS Senior Development Manager Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco at 814-215-8063 or via email at sharon.okeiff-fusco@cancer.org