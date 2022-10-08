I recently received a pleasant call from a reader Vernon “Butch” VanAlstine, who mentioned he thought my Outdoors articles were somewhat tolerable, but “why couldn’t I talk some about the women of North Central PA who enjoy fishing and hunting and the outdoors?” I politely suggested my rolodex was light and asked if he had any recommendations. I wasn’t even done with the sentence when he enthusiastically chimed “my granddaughter, Brooke VanAlstine!” Butch assured me that Brooke is a first-class angler, hunter and the fact that she keeps and prepares exquisite meals from her prey. As our conversation was ending he gave me her phone number and the next day I called her.
Brooke and I share some common interests around the outdoors – she enjoys hunting and fishing, but she also has a passion for preparing the fish and game she catches that is definitely uncommon. The day after we had our initial conversation, she posts a Facebook picture of a steaming pot of rich and hearty squirrel stew with dumplings, and I now have a good idea about a story, and Brooke is totally in – a summer supper at Parker Dam!
During the day, Brooke is a 26-year-old office manager for Buerk’s Septic Service in St. Marys. She enjoys cooking any dish that has wild game meat in it, preferably small game, and fish that she herself has caught, so she has the satisfaction and knowledge that she, herself has processed and prepared from the woods and streams to the table. And if that’s not enough, she’s an avid timber rattlesnake hunter during the summer months.
I call her back a few days later to talk about logistics – a menu, date and time to meet, who will bring what and it’s game on. So, a week later we meet on a drippy Sunday afternoon at one of the protected pavilions just off the lake at Parker Dam. And the park is amazingly quiet. We put out a table cloth for the cheeses, bread, crackers and Brooke lays out the game items for the day. It’s going to be a supper celebration of recently caught and prepared trout by Brooke, from the streams of Elk County. And it looks and smells amazing. The menu for each tasty dish is as follows:
- French baguette bread sliced thinly and cracked pepper crackers
- Bruschetta
- Sliced Jarlsberg cheese
- Cambozola (Gorgonzola with bleu cheese)
Peach Brandy Smoked Trout
- 2 pounds trout fillets deboned with skin on
- (Brine) water, kosher, slat, brown sugar, peach brandy
- (Basting ingredients) maple syrup, cracked black pepper, Mr. Yoshida’s Gourmet Sweet & Savory Marinade
Directions:
- Mix brine ingredients in a bowl and make sure all are dissolved
- Place fillets flesh side down in bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 10–12 hours
- After, rinse fillets with cold water and place in a wire rack and pat dry. Leave for 2–3 hours so a “sticky layer” forms (layer holds in flavor and moisture)
- Set smoker to 150 degrees and smoke for 1 hour. Then, set smoker to 160 degrees and smoke for another hour. Then, set smoker to 170 degrees for another hour. Basting during smoking with Mr. Yoshida’s Marinade advisable
Smoked Trout Dip:
- Flaked pieces of smoked trout
- Sour cream
- Minced Shallot
- Chopped chives
- Zest of a lemon
- Lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Mix trout pieces, sour cream, shallot, chives. Add lemon zest, juice, salt and pepper. Mix and enjoy with crackers or bread
Trout, Corn, and Bacon Chowder:
- 2 pounds of trout cut into 1 inch pieces
- 2% milk
- Heavy cream
- Yukon Gold potatoes peeled and diced into ½ inch cubes
- Arrowroot powder
- Diced bacon
- Diced yellow onion
- Diced celery
- Frozen corn
- Chicken broth
- Worcestershire sauce
- Liquid smoke
- Salt to taste
- Smoked paprika
- Black pepper
- Cayenne pepper
- Chopped parsley
- Fresh or dried dill
Directions:
- In a medium bowl combine heavy cream, milk and arrowroot powder and whisk well. Set aside
- Heat a large 7 quart stock pot over medium-high heat. Add diced bacon and cook until fat renders out. Add diced onion and celery and sauté
- Add diced potatoes and corn and stir. Add chicken broth
- Add Worcestershire, liquid smoke, salt, paprika, pepper and cayenne, and reduce heat to medium-low
- When potatoes are fork-tender stir in milk and heavy cream. Bring back to simmer and stir while it thickens
- Add and stir in fish pieces gently to slowly cook
- Finally, gently stir in parsley and dill
So, the Summer Supper at Parker Dam is off the charts enjoyable. Each dish was unique and excellent, and I got to take home some leftovers. The Chowder was rich, buttery and packed with trout and veggies. The Smoked Trout was memorable and was enjoyed over the next couple of days with breakfast eggs and toast. And the Smoked Trout Dip was awesome slathered on French bread with the pleasant crunch of the celery and chives.
My conversation with this bright and adventurous spirit is a rare treat in itself, but the magnificent picnic we share is delicious and a completely home-grown wonder. Before we leave, we both agree that every few months we’ll convene for meals that pair well with the seasons. I’m thinking of venison stew, or maybe squirrel with dumplings up next – what do you say, Brooke?