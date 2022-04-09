ROCKTON — A Rockton man will soon appear on “Antiques Roadshow,” a PBS television show.
Richard DeAngelo has been a fan of the show where historical information is revealed and items are appraised.
Last year, the show, in an attempt to avoid large gatherings, held a contest, according to DeAngelo. He submitted a few photos of items along with an accompanying description and story.
The two items that DeAngelo has were his father’s. They are a 1955 Gibson Les Paul guitar with original case and a Danelectro Silvertone Medalist model 1434 amplifier.
“For those who were part of that generation, they not only witnessed but personally experienced the birth of rock and roll. Rock and roll was much more than music. It influenced lifestyles and attitudes. It defined a major change of the time,” DeAngelo described. “My dad purchased one of the iconic guitars of that era.”
He was selected for the show. The filming was conducted at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, N.J. Because the filming was related to television, DeAngelo was at first worried about how much fun the experience would be.
“With a show like that, they’ve been on the air a long time on PBS, and they know what they’re doing,” DeAngelo said. “So everything was very regimented, but I was caught by surprise with how friendly everybody was.”
He described the experience as like “a picnic with friends.” DeAngelo may appear in one of the following showtimes scheduled for 8 p.m. on April 11, April 25 or May 2. If people miss the show, they can go online to view it.
The guitar saw use with DeAngelo’s father who played in bands. A photograph from 1955 shows the musician with his instrument. Ironically, the man in question, who passed away a few years ago, wouldn’t necessarily have been on-board with showing off the guitar.
“My dad would have hated this, because he was a worrier,” said DeAngelo. “He would have said, ‘You’re going to go on national television and tell everybody you have an expensive guitar in your home.’”
DeAngelo noted the guitar is kept in a locked safe. “I had the guitar sitting out there after playing it, and I closed it up and I thought for a second, ‘This guitar is probably worth more than every gun I have in that gun safe.’ That’s when I started putting it in with the guns.”
The old guitar carries memories and magic. “Even today there is still something a little magical about strapping on his guitar and plugging it into that original amplifier, still with the cover that my mom sewed his CD initials onto it,” DeAngelo said.